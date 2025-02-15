Who is KM Chanda? All you need to know about National Games record holder in women's 800m

KM Chanda set a new record in 800m at the National Games 2025 on Tuesday, February 11. She clocked a stunning 2:00.82 and won the gold medal by going past her record of 2:01.58, which she set in the 2022 edition of the event in Gujarat.

Chanda finished in the top three times on the trot at the National Games in Gujarat (2022), Goa (2023), and Uttarakhand (2025). Chanda started making a mark in her career in 2019 when she set the national record in the 1,500m event at the National Athletics Championship in Andhra Pradesh where she also bagged gold in 3000m.

Hailing from North Delhi’s Alipur village, Chanda won the gold medal at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship in 2021. In the 2022 Federation Cup in Kozhikode, Chanda finished third in 1500m but came up trumps in 800m.

She took a giant stride in her career after winning the silver medal in the Asian Athletics Championships, which was held in Bangkok in 2023. Sri Lanka’s MK Dissanayaka finished on top and won gold with a timing of 2:00.66. Chanda had also equaled her career-best timing of 2:01.58.

KM Chanda leaves behind Amandeep and Twinkle at National Games

As far as the National Games in Uttarakhand is concerned, Chanda upped her game to finish on top. With the record, she left behind Punjab’s Twinkle Chaudhary, who held the second spot with a timing of 2:03.46. Amandeep Kaur of Punjab bagged the bronze medal with a timing of 2:04.76.

Haryana’s Pooja (2:07.56), Madhya Pradesh’s Deeksha KM (2:11.02), Kerala’s Priscilla Daniel (2:13.81), Odisha’s Laxmipriya Kisan (2:16.23) and Karnataka’s Apritha E B (2:22.96) finished fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, in the 800m final.

Along with Chanda’s gold, Delhi won 15 gold medals and finished the National Games with 62 medals, including 18 silver and 29 bronze.

