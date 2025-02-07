Who is Niraj Kumar? All you need to know about the Indian shooter who defeated Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale at National Games 2025

Indian Navy shooter Niraj Kumar was in scintillating form as he topped the podium in the men's 50-metre rifle 3 positions event in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, outclassing Paris Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale.

Representing the Services Sports Control Board, the 25-year-old from Hoshiarpur was in dominating touch as he topped the podium with a score of 464.1. For Niraj Kumar, shooting as a sport started during school days at the National Cadet Corps camp.

What had been mere curiosity soon snowballed into an all-consuming passion. To take part in the sport without money for even the proper rifle-a Walther rifle- he asked his family to invest in it ahead of his 12th board exams on the guarantee that he would complete his education. Niraj thus chose a stable career to keep his training afloat, which is how he landed in the Indian Navy.

He joined the force after winning medals in the junior national championships in 2018. Since then, security and resources have been helping him polish his craft.

Niraj Kumar is now the emerging star of Indian shooting

The gold was his third successive medal at the National Games after a gold in Gujarat and a silver in Goa. His latest triumph is all the more special as he piped India's top rifle shooters including two-time Olympian Tomar and Kusale.

Niraj, after the performance against Swapnil, was quoted as saying:

"To compete alongside someone like Swapnil and win is very motivating,"

He further added:

"He was kind enough to share all his experiences about the Paris Olympics. I have known him since my junior days, and he has been an inspiration always."

Right after the match, Niraj's coach, Manoj Kumar, also saluted his grit while speaking to a group of reporters. He added:

"He looks like a reserved kid, but he is fiercely competitive. The consistency and the drive are what sets him apart. "

With an ever-growing list of accolades and a hunger for more, Niraj Kumar now increasingly becomes a serious contender for India's future Olympic shooting aspirations. His journey from school cadet to national champion is a demonstration of strength, aptitude, and uncompromising pursuit of excellence.

