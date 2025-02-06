Who is Pynshngain Kurbah? All you need to know about Meghalaya’s history maker in National Games 2025

Youngster Pynshngain Kurbah recently made history after becoming the first athlete from Meghalaya to win a medal in the National Games. In the 38th edition of the competition, which is currently taking place in Uttarakhand, Kurbah won the bronze medal in canoeing. He had a timing of 180.859 in Run 1 after which the rower had a timing of 200.336 in Run 2.

Even before the ongoing National Games, Kurbah made a name in the sport of rowing. Back in 2023, he won the silver medal in the Khelo India Youth Games, which took place in Madhya Pradesh. He finished with a timing of 98.31 seconds while MP's P Singh Rathod bagged gold with a timing of 76.85 seconds. Anak Chouhan took the third position with a timing of 104.03 seconds.

Government job for Pynshngain Kurbah

After Kurbah exceeded expectations, Conrad K Sangma, the Meghalaya Chief Minister congratulated the rower for the stupendous achievement. He took to X and wrote:

"Our heart swells with pride as Pynshngaiñ Kurbah paddled his way to 3rd place in Canoe Men Slalom, winning Meghalaya’s 1st medal in the 38th #NationalGames, Uttarkhand. Congratulations, Pynshgaiñ! We are so proud of you!"

Kurbah’s joy doubled when the Chief Minister offered him a government. CM Sangma video called the athlete to praise him for winning bronze.

“I have one good news for you. I want to tell you that when you come back here, we will be working towards getting a government job for you so that you have security in the future because you have done us proud,” the Chief Minister said, as quoted by PTI.

Kurbah set the tone for Meghalaya in the National Games, which is taking place from January 28 to February 14. After he won, 15-year-old Indra Sharma backed it up with a silver in the men’s canoe slalom. The pair of Kiran Devi and H Anandhi won the second bronze medal for Meghalaya in the National Games.

