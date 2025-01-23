  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after January 22

Women's HIL Points Table: Updated Women's Hockey India League standings after January 22

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 23, 2025 00:52 IST
Women
Women's Hockey India League (Image Credits: Hockey India)

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have retained the third position in the Women's HIL points table following a 2-0 victory over the Delhi SG Pipers on Wednesday (January 22). Speaking of the match, Kathryn Mullan (21' & 33') scored a brace to guide the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

They have seven points from five matches, including two wins, as many defeats, and a loss on penalties. The Bengal Tigers have a goal difference of -3, having scored six goals and conceded nine.

Meanwhile, the Delhi SG Pipers are last in the standings with three points from five outings, courtesy of one win and four losses. They have a goal difference of -9, scoring thrice and conceding 12 times.

The JSW Soorma Hockey Club are placed atop the Women's Hockey India League points table with 10 points from five outings, including three wins, one loss, and a loss on penalties. They have a goal difference of six, having scored 11 goals and conceded five.

also-read-trending Trending

The Odisha Warriors, on the other hand, are second in the standings with 10 points from five matches, having won two, lost one, and won a couple of matches on penalties. The Warriors have a goal difference of six, scoring 10 times and conceding four goals.

The Warriors will take on the Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League 2025 match on Thursday (January 23). A win will help the Warriors qualify for the summit clash, while the Pipers will look to play spoilsport.

Meanwhile, the JSW Soorma Hockey Club will face the Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Friday in the final league stage encounter. Both teams will lock horns in a thrilling encounter with a spot in the Finals up for grabs.

Women's Hockey India League: Day 10 Results (Wednesday, January 22)

Match 10 - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2-0 Delhi SG Pipers

Women's Hockey India League: Day 11 Fixtures (Thursday, January 23)

Match 11 - Odisha Warriors vs Delhi SG Pipers, 6:00 pm IST

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी