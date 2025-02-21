World Cup-bound Sohail Khan advocates for Kudo’s entry in National Games; cites sport’s growth

Madhya Pradesh’s Sohail Khan has called for the inclusion of Kudo in the National Games, citing the sport’s rapid growth and increasing popularity in India. Despite featuring 32 sports and four demonstration events, Mallakhamb, Kalarippayattu, Rafting, and Yogasana, the recently concluded National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand did not include Kudo in its lineup.

Ad

Sohail Khan, a decorated athlete in the Men’s -250 PI category, has made significant strides in Kudo, securing 21 national gold medals. He has also achieved global recognition, reaching the quarter-finals of the Senior Kudo World Championship in Tokyo in 2023 and winning bronze at the 2024 Eurasian Kudo Cup in Armenia.

His latest milestone is earning a place at the Kudo World Cup 2025, which will be held in Bulgaria on June 28-29, 2025. Speaking on the sport’s growing stature, Khan emphasized the need for Kudo to be part of India’s premier multi-sport event.

Ad

Trending

"Kudo should be a part of the national games as it is one of the fastest-growing mixed martial arts in India and across the world. With over 10 lakh active athletes participating in villages, districts, and states, it has become a significant sport in India,” he stated.

Akshay Kumar, among others, has backed Kudo in India

Kudo’s expansion has been backed by international recognition, with over 10 National Olympic Committees officially acknowledging the sport. In India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Government of India have granted Kudo formal recognition, adding to its credibility.

Ad

Bollywood actor and sports enthusiast Akshay Kumar, who serves as the chairman of Kudo India, has played a key role in promoting and supporting the sport.

“Recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Government of India, and supported by the chairman of sports, Akshay Kumar, Kudo has established itself as a globally known sport with immense potential to thrive further. Moreover, Kudo has been recognized by more than 10 National Olympic Committees, showcasing its growing importance and global reach,” Khan added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback