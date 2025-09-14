World Wrestling Championships 2025: Aman Sehrawat Disqualified After Failed Weigh-in

India’s campaign at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb took an unexpected hit on Sunday when Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified after failing to make weight ahead of his bout. The 22-year-old, one of India’s leading medal hopes, was ruled out after the official weigh-in showed he was over the 57 kg limit.

Ad

According to a report in The Indian Express, Aman Sehrawat exceeded the 57 kg limit by roughly 1.7kg at the official weigh-in and was therefore declared ineligible to compete, resulting in a forfeit.

Missed weigh-in costs Sehrawat in World Wrestling Championship

Aman Sehrawat was disqualified as he was 1.7 kg overweight

The report cites Sehrawat's coach Lalit Prasad stating that the wrestler had fallen ill and was running a fever the night before the weigh-in, which prevented him from attempting an aggressive weight cut. The coach’s explanation has been widely quoted as the immediate reason why Sehrawat could not make the required weight.

Ad

Trending

The rules around official weigh-ins at UWW events are strict. Any failure to meet the weight limit at the scheduled weigh-in leads to an automatic forfeit, leaving no room for late attempts or last-minute adjustment once the window closes. The disqualification removes one of India’s most popular names from the 57kg draw and is a clear setback for the squad.

With Sehrawat out, India will now look to its remaining contenders to keep the campaign alive. Experienced names such as Antim Panghal and heavyweights like Deepak Punia, alongside rising talents in other freestyle categories will shoulder the country’s medal hopes over the remainder of the championships.

India had a challenging start to its campaign at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 as three of the four wrestlers in action on Day 1 exited the competition in the opening round. Four Indian wrestlers competed in the 61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, and 125 kg weight categories, but all endured defeats on Day 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More