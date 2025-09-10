“Worst of her career at this point” - Fans lament PV Sindhu’s ‘disappointing’ opening round exit at the Hong Kong Open

PV Sindhu was dealt an opening round exit at the Hong Kong Open as she went down against Denmark’s Line Christopherson. Fans were left disappointed by the Indian's loss and were quick to make their feelings known.

Sindhu arrived in Hong Kong fresh off of a promising run at the World Championships. In Paris, she outdid World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi in her round of 16 match before going down in the quarterfinals to PK Wardani.

At the Hong Kong Open, PV Sindhu kicked off her campaign against Line Christopherson. The former World Champion had previously beaten the Dane five times and was a strong favorite to repeat the feat. However, despite an impressive start to the match, Sindhu eventually went down 21-15, 16-21, 21-19. Reacting to her loss, one fan on X wrote,

“Sindhu is 9-14 in 2024. Worst of her career at this point.”

Another lamented the Indian’s loss as disappointing, writing,

“On their 6th meeting Line finally defeats Sindhu in hard fought decider 15-21 21-16 21-19. Disappointing from Sindhu after a heroic WCH run.”

Here is how other badminton enthusiasts reacted to Sindhu’s loss:

“What happened to PV,” one fan wrote.

“What a weird loss. She was in a winning position there easily,” another added.

“Back to real level lol,” one X user commented.

“The downward flow of Sindhu's fortune continues,” yet another fan chimed in.

PV Sindhu to return to action at China Masters

Sindhu at the Hong Kong Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

PV Sindhu’s campaign at the Hong Kong Open spelled disaster for her. Despite her strong showing at the World Championships last month, the Indian was unable to bring a similar level of play to the Super 500.

Now, after her heartbreak in Hong Kong, Sindhu will return to action at the 2025 China Masters. The Super 750 is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen between September 16 and 21.

The tournament will see some of the biggest badminton stars from across the world in action, and PV Sindhu will be looking to make her first semifinal of the year.

