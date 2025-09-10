  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • “Worst of her career at this point” - Fans lament PV Sindhu’s ‘disappointing’ opening round exit at the Hong Kong Open

“Worst of her career at this point” - Fans lament PV Sindhu’s ‘disappointing’ opening round exit at the Hong Kong Open

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Sep 10, 2025 16:25 GMT
Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025 Badminton Tournament - Source: Getty
Fans lament PV Sindhu's Hong Kong Open defeat (Image Source: Getty)

PV Sindhu was dealt an opening round exit at the Hong Kong Open as she went down against Denmark’s Line Christopherson. Fans were left disappointed by the Indian's loss and were quick to make their feelings known.

Ad

Sindhu arrived in Hong Kong fresh off of a promising run at the World Championships. In Paris, she outdid World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi in her round of 16 match before going down in the quarterfinals to PK Wardani.

At the Hong Kong Open, PV Sindhu kicked off her campaign against Line Christopherson. The former World Champion had previously beaten the Dane five times and was a strong favorite to repeat the feat. However, despite an impressive start to the match, Sindhu eventually went down 21-15, 16-21, 21-19. Reacting to her loss, one fan on X wrote,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Sindhu is 9-14 in 2024. Worst of her career at this point.”

Another lamented the Indian’s loss as disappointing, writing,

“On their 6th meeting Line finally defeats Sindhu in hard fought decider 15-21 21-16 21-19. Disappointing from Sindhu after a heroic WCH run.”

Here is how other badminton enthusiasts reacted to Sindhu’s loss:

“What happened to PV,” one fan wrote.
Ad
“What a weird loss. She was in a winning position there easily,” another added.
“Back to real level lol,” one X user commented.
“The downward flow of Sindhu's fortune continues,” yet another fan chimed in.

PV Sindhu to return to action at China Masters

Sindhu at the Hong Kong Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Sindhu at the Hong Kong Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

PV Sindhu’s campaign at the Hong Kong Open spelled disaster for her. Despite her strong showing at the World Championships last month, the Indian was unable to bring a similar level of play to the Super 500.

Ad

Now, after her heartbreak in Hong Kong, Sindhu will return to action at the 2025 China Masters. The Super 750 is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen between September 16 and 21.

The tournament will see some of the biggest badminton stars from across the world in action, and PV Sindhu will be looking to make her first semifinal of the year.

About the author
Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications