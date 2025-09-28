“You cannot target all tournaments” - Saina Nehwal shares crucial advice for PV Sindhu, backs Indian to perform well at major events

Saina Nehwal recently shared a crucial piece of advice for PV Sindhu. The 2012 Olympic medalist encouraged her compatriot and rival to be more selective about her tournament schedule, while backing her to perform well at major events like the World Championships.

Nehwal and Sindhu have been the flagbearers of Indian badminton. Between them, the duo have won three Olympic and seven World Championships medals. However, both shuttlers have been struggling with their results in recent years. While Nehwal has not made a competitive appearance since 2023, Sindhu has been unable to make it to the later stages of major tournaments in recent years.

As Sindhu looks to get back to the top, Saina Nehwal shared a crucial piece of advice for the former World Champion, saying (as quoted by Rediff),

"It's not that you cannot do well after a certain age. (It's) definitely possible, but you will have to look forward to the tournaments (in which) you want to do well. You cannot target all the tournaments because it is tough. If you are looking at winning, suppose a World Championship or Asian Championship, you will have to go all out in those tournaments.”

Nehwal went on to emphasize that PV Sindhu has what it takes to get back to the top, adding,

“You never know how things will change because she is an experienced player. She knows how to win tournaments. It's just that, sometimes, after a certain age it gets difficult with the body but the mind is always ready to win the tournaments. I'm sure she can do well.”

At the 2025 World Championships, Sindhu displayed glimpses of her former brilliance as she outdid the World No.2 in her second round match. However, the Indian was unable to make it past the quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal shares her thoughts on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's future

Saina Nehwal at an event in Delhi (Image Source: Getty)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently the two leading names of Indian badminton. The duo have been the country's first doubles pair to be ranked No.1 in the world and they have been touted as the nation's next big thing.

In her conversation with Rediff, Saina Nehwal also weighed in on Rankireddy and Shetty's future. Heaping praise on the pair, she said,

"They are such a strong pair. They can win every tournament possible. If you see the No 1 ranking pair or Satwik-Chirag, the game is almost the same. The way I see them, they can win any tournament possible. It just depends on that day, luck, everything matters in the sport. That is the difference between Olympic gold and silver. It's just that little bit of here and there.”

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have undoubtedly etched their names in the history books on Indian badminton. The duo are the nation's first doubles pair to win a Super 1000 event and an Asian Games gold medal. They have also made repeated trips to the World Championships podium.

