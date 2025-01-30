Rugby at National Games 2025: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

The men's and women's Rugby Sevens event at the National Games 2025 will be played from January 29 to February 1. The group stage matches will be played on January 29 and 30, while the quarter-finals will be played on January 30. The semi-final encounters will take place on January 31, while the medal matches are scheduled for February 1.

Haryana, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Bihar will compete in the men's event. Meanwhile, the teams competing women's section are Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

National Games 2025: Schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Men's event

Day 1 – Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Haryana vs Uttarakhand , 2:00 pm

, 2:00 pm Kerala vs Maharashtra , 2:25 pm

, 2:25 pm West Bengal vs Delhi , 2:50 pm

, 2:50 pm Odisha vs Bihar , 3:15 pm

, 3:15 pm Haryana vs Maharashtra , 5:20 pm

, 5:20 pm Kerala vs Uttarakhand , 5:45 pm

, 5:45 pm West Bengal vs Bihar , 6:10 pm

, 6:10 pm Odisha vs Delhi, 6:35 pm

Day 2 – Thursday, 30th January 2025

Haryana vs Kerala , 2:00 pm

, 2:00 pm Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand , 2:25 pm

, 2:25 pm West Bengal vs Odisha , 2:50 pm

, 2:50 pm Bihar vs Delhi, 3:15 pm

Quarterfinals

QF1: 1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B , 5:20 pm

, 5:20 pm QF2: 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B , 5:45 pm

, 5:45 pm QF3: 1st Pool B vs 4th Pool A , 6:10 pm

, 6:10 pm QF4: 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A, 6:35 pm

Day 3 – Friday, 31st January 2025

Placing Matches

Loser QF1 vs Loser QF4 , 2:00 pm

, 2:00 pm Loser QF2 vs Loser QF3, 2:25 pm

Semifinals

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 , 3:40 pm

, 3:40 pm Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, 4:05 pm

Finals & Medal Matches

7th/8th Place: Loser Placing 1 vs Loser Placing 2 , 5:20 pm

, 5:20 pm 5th/6th Place: Winner Placing 1 vs Winner Placing 2 , 6:10 pm

, 6:10 pm Bronze Medal Match: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 , 7:00 pm

, 7:00 pm Gold Medal Match: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 , 7:50 pm

, 7:50 pm Medal Ceremony, 9:15 pm

Women's event

Day 1 – Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Odisha vs Uttarakhand , 3:40 pm

, 3:40 pm West Bengal vs Delhi , 4:05 pm

, 4:05 pm Bihar vs Kerala , 4:30 pm

, 4:30 pm Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu , 4:55 pm

, 4:55 pm Odisha vs Delhi , 7:00 pm

, 7:00 pm West Bengal vs Uttarakhand , 7:25 pm

, 7:25 pm Bihar vs Tamil Nadu , 7:50 pm

, 7:50 pm Maharashtra vs Kerala, 8:15 pm

Day 2 – Thursday, 30th January 2025

Odisha vs West Bengal , 3:40 pm

, 3:40 pm Delhi vs Uttarakhand , 4:05 pm

, 4:05 pm Bihar vs Maharashtra , 4:30 pm

, 4:30 pm Tamil Nadu vs Kerala, 4:55 pm

Quarterfinals

QF1: 1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B , 7:00 pm

, 7:00 pm QF2: 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B , 7:25 pm

, 7:25 pm QF3: 1st Pool B vs 4th Pool A , 7:50 pm

, 7:50 pm QF4: 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A, 8:15 pm

Day 3 – Friday, 31st January 2025

Placing Matches

Loser QF1 vs Loser QF4 , 2:50 pm

, 2:50 pm Loser QF2 vs Loser QF3, 3:15 pm

Semifinals

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 , 4:30 pm

, 4:30 pm Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, 4:55 pm

Finals & Medal Matches

7th/8th Place: Loser Placing 1 vs Loser Placing 2 , 5:45 pm

, 5:45 pm 5th/6th Place: Winner Placing 1 vs Winner Placing 2 , 6:35 pm

, 6:35 pm Bronze Medal Match: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 , 7:25 pm

, 7:25 pm Gold Medal Match: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 , 8:15 pm

, 8:15 pm Medal Ceremony, 9:15 pm

National Games 2025: Live-streaming details

The 38th National Games is being telecast live on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and streamed on DD Waves app. The Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel will live-stream the National Games 2025.

