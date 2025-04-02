SABA Club Championship 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the SABA Club Championship 2025 will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from April 2 to 7. Five teams from South Asia will battle it out in the tournament to earn a spot in the West Asia Super League 2025.

Ad

Times Club from Nepal, Colombo Basketball Club from Sri Lanka, T-Rex Basketball Club from Maldives, Thimpu Magics from Bhutan, and Tamil Nadu from India will play in the SABA Club Championship 2025.

Each team will play once against the remaining four opponents. The team that finish with the maximum points after the group stage will qualify for the prestigious FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8, scheduled to take place in May 2025.

SABA Club Championship 2025: Full schedule and match timings (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 2

Ad

Trending

Colombo BC (Sri Lanka) vs Times Club (Nepal), 4:00 pm

Thimpu Magics (Bhutan) vs T-Rex BC (Maldives), 6:30 pm

Thursday, April 3

T-Rex BC (Maldives) vs Colombo BC (Sri Lanka), 4:00 pm

Tamil Nadu vs Thimpu Magics (Bhutan), 6:30 pm

Friday, April 4

Times Club (Nepal) vs T-Rex BC (Maldives), 4:00 pm

Colombo BC (Sri Lanka) vs Tamil Nadu, 6:30 pm

Sunday, April 6

Thimpu Magics (Bhutan) vs Colombo BC (Sri Lanka), 4:00 pm

Tamil Nadu vs Times Club (Nepal), 6:30 pm

Ad

Monday, April 7

Times Club (Nepal) vs Thimpu Magics (Bhutan), 4:00 pm

Tamil Nadu vs T-Rex BC (Maldives), 6:30 pm

SABA Club Championship 2025: Live Streaming details

All matches of the SABA Club Championship 2025 will be live streamed on the Basketball Federation of India YouTube channel.

SABA Club Championship 2025: Tamil Nadu squad

Jeevanantham P, Muin Bek Hafeez, Pranav Prince, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Prashant Singh Rawat, Anantharaj Eswaran, Justin Gnanaraj Joseph Gnana Selvaraj, Lokeshwaran Mohan, Vijay Parthasarathy, Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi, Vijayakumar Sakthivel, and Jeyavenkatesh Kothandaraja.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback