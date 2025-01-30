Volleyball at National Games 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The volleyball competition at the 38th edition of the National Games will take place from January 29 to February 2 at the Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur Stadium. The tournament will feature 16 teams (eight in the men's event and eight in the women's event).

Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan are pitted in men's Pool A, while Haryana, Services, Kerala, and Karnataka are drawn in Pool B. In the women's event, Pool A consists of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. Pool B includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

The group-stage matches will be played between January 29 to 31 followed by the semis on February 1 and the final on February 2.

Volleyball at National Games 2025: Full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Men's section

Wednesday, January 29

Haryana vs Karnataka, 4:00 pm

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, 5:30 pm

Uttarakhand vs Punjab, 7:00 pm

Services Sports Control Board vs Kerala, 8:30 pm

Thursday, January 30

Haryana vs Kerala, 2:00 pm

Services Sports Control Board vs Karnataka, 4:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan, 6:00 pm

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab, 8:00 pm

Friday, January 31

Haryana vs Services Sports Control Board, 2:00 pm

Kerala vs Karnataka, 4:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Tamil Nadu, 6:00 pm

Punjab vs Rajasthan, 8:00 pm

Women's section

Wednesday, January 29

Kerala vs West Bengal, 12:00 pm

Rajasthan vs Himachal Pradesh, 2:00 pm

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, 4:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh, 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 30

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu, 12:00 pm

Karnataka vs West Bengal, 2:00 pm

Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh, 4:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan, 6:00 pm

Friday, January 31

Rajasthan vs Chandigarh, 12:00 pm

Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal, 2:00 pm

Kerala vs Karnataka, 4:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh, 6:00 pm

National Games 2025: Live-streaming details

The 38th National Games is being telecast live on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and streamed on DD Waves app. The Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel will live-stream the event.

