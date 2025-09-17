World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4: Sarvesh Kushare Creates History for India in High Jump Final

India witnessed a historic moment on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo as Sarvesh Anil Kushare became the first-ever Indian high jumper to compete in the men’s high jump final at this prestigious event.

He produced a best jump of 2.28 m to secure sixth place, the highest finish by any Indian in this discipline at a World Championships. This result adds another significant milestone to India’s growing presence in global track and field competition.

In the final, Kushare approached each height with composure. He cleared his opening jumps on the first attempt, moving through 2.19 m and 2.25 m before setting a new personal best of 2.28 m. He narrowly missed clearing 2.31 m, which could have placed him even higher in the standings.

Sarvesh Kushare’s Road to the Final at World Athletics Championship

Kushare, who has been in consistent form this season, earned his place in the final after a strong performance in the qualification round. He cleared 2.25 m in the qualifiers, comfortably finishing among the top 12 athletes who made the cut.

The qualification result itself was a proud moment for Indian athletics, as no athlete from the country had ever advanced this far in the men’s high jump on the world stage.

Kushare’s consistent performances across both rounds reflect the steady improvement he has shown throughout the season. His clearance of 2.25 m in the qualification round equaled the automatic qualification mark, ensuring he advanced without depending on countback or other athletes’ results.

This was only the second time he had cleared that height outdoors, underlining the significance of his form during the championships.

With Kushare’s campaign now complete, India’s attention turns to the javelin throw where Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Day 5 for the qualification round. If he advances, he will compete in the men’s javelin final on Day 6, where India will have its strongest medal chance at this year’s championships

