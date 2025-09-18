World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 6: Pooja Olla Sets Personal Best in 800m, Falls Short of Semis

Indian middle-distance runner Pooja Olla produced her career-best performance in the women’s 800m on Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, but narrowly missed out on qualification for the semifinals. The 21-year-old clocked 2:01.03, finishing seventh in her heat and just outside the cut-off time for the next round.

This performance, however, marked a major milestone for Olla, who has shown consistent improvement through the season. Her timing of 2:01.03 bettered her previous personal best, underlining her steady rise in the discipline.

Competing against a stacked field that featured reigning champions and Olympic finalists, Olla held her ground through the first 400 meters before fading slightly in the final stretch.

The result means her campaign at Tokyo 2025 comes to an end, but her run offers promising signs ahead of the Asian Games and future international meets. Olla had also competed earlier in the 1500m event, clocking 4:13.75 for 11th place in her heat.

Later in the day, all eyes were on India’s Neeraj Chopra as he looked to defend his world title in the men’s javelin throw final. Chopra, who topped his qualification group earlier this week, was joined by Sachin Yadav, who qualified with a season-best throw.

India saw mixed fortunes in the men’s javelin final on Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Sachin Yadav delivered a stunning performance and a personal best of 86.27 meters, his best ever in competition to finish fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal by just 40 cm as the bronze went to USA's Curtis Thompson with an 86.67m throw.

Meanwhile, defending champion was unable to replicate his prior dominance. He managed a best throw of 84.03 meters and finished in eighth place.

