World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 5: Sachin Yadav joins Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Final

India had a busy yet productive outing on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 as Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav qualified for the Javelin final. India participated across javelin throw, triple jump, and sprints on Day 5 of World Athletics Championship.

Tokyo witnessed a strong display by India’s javelin throwers as Neeraj Chopra registered 84.85 m with his very first attempt, crossing the automatic qualification mark of 84.50 m and sealing his spot in the final. The defending world champion will now look to defend his gold medal in what promises to be a high-quality final.

Joining him will be Sachin Yadav, who produced a best throw of 83.72 m to qualify among the top 12 throwers. However, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav fell short, finishing with throws of 81.64 m and 79.88 m respectively and missing the qualification cutoff.

Praveen Chithravel missed out on the triple jump qualification mark.

India had two representatives in the men’s triple jump qualification in Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker. Chithravel managed a best jump of 16.71 m, finishing 15th overall, narrowly missing a top-12 spot required for the final.

Aboobacker recorded 16.58 m in his second attempt but could not advance further. Both athletes improved on their season averages but missed out on qualifying to the medal round.

Animesh Kujur fails to progress further in men’s 200m event at World Athletics Championship

Young sprinter Animesh Kujur represented India in the men’s 200m heats. Running in Heat 3, he clocked 20.87 seconds, finishing sixth in his heat and missing qualification for the semi-finals.

Despite the result, his timing was close to his personal best of 20.80 seconds, showing consistency on the global stage.

All eyes will now be on Chopra and Yadav in the javelin final on September 18, where they will face Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, European champion Julian Weber, and two-time world champion Anderson Peters.

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More