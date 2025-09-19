World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 7: Gulveer Singh narrowly misses on 5000m final

India’s Gulveer Singh gave his all in the men’s 5000m heats at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo but narrowly missed out on a place in the final. The 25-year-old distance runner clocked 13:24.81 to finish eighth in Heat 1, falling short of the qualification mark for the medal round.

Gulveer, who had earlier competed in the 10,000m event this week, stayed in the middle of the pack through the early laps and tried to push in the final kilometre. However, the top five finishers from his heat and the next five fastest across heats moved to the final, leaving the Indian outside the qualifying zone.

His timing was just a few seconds off the slowest non-automatic qualifier, indicating how close the contest was. Despite the result, this was a strong run considering the fast pace set by the leaders, which saw the heat being won in under 13:10.

This was Gulveer Singh’s second event at these championships. He had finished 15th in the 10,000m final earlier in the week and will now turn his attention to upcoming competitions as part of his build-up towards the next athletics season.

Annu Rani exits in Javelin Qualification

India’s top javelin thrower Annu Rani was also in action on Day 7 but could not make it to the final of the women’s javelin throw. Competing in Qualification Group B, she registered a best throw of 56.85 metres, which placed her 14th in the group and outside the top 12 required to progress.

The automatic qualifying mark for the final was set at 62.50 metres, but only a few athletes were able to cross that distance. The rest of the spots were filled based on the next best throws, and Annu’s mark was not enough to secure one of those positions.

This was her fourth appearance at the World Championships, where she had earlier made history by reaching the final in 2019 and 2022. She missed out this time, however, and her performance on Day 7 concluded India’s campaign in women’s javelin at this edition of the championships.

