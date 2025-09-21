  • home icon
World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 8: India Concludes Campaign Without a Medal

By Ishaan Mahajan
Published Sep 21, 2025 03:44 GMT
Servin Sebastian finsihed 31st at World Athletics Championship Race Walk
Servin Sebastian finsihed 31st at the World Athletics Championships Race Walk

India’s journey at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo ended on Day 8 without a medal, marking the first time in three editions that the country returned home empty-handed.

The 19-member contingent, comprising 14 men and 5 women, arrived with high hopes following strong performances in previous editions. Despite several promising showings and personal bests, no athlete reached the podium this year.

Servin Sebastian was India’s last competitor in action, taking part in the men’s 20 km race walk. He concluded his debut at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo with a commendable 31st place finish in the men's 20 km race walk.

Competing against a field of 48 athletes, the 25-year old clocked a time of 1:23:03, demonstrating consistency and resilience throughout the race.

Notable Performances by Indians at World Athletics Championship

While India did not secure a medal, there were several noteworthy performances. Sachin Yadav produced a personal best in the men’s javelin throw, recording a mark of 86.27 m and finishing fourth, narrowly missing the bronze by 40 centimetres.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare became the first Indian to qualify for a men’s high jump final at the World Championships. In the final, he cleared 2.28 m, finishing sixth in a competitive field.

Gulveer Singh showed promise in the men’s 5000 m, narrowly missing a place in the final while recording one of his best international times of the season. Annu Rani, competing in the women’s javelin throw qualification, could not advance, finishing 29th overall with a best throw of 55.18 m.

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medalist who arrived as the reigning world champion, struggled to match his past podium finishes and concluded his campaign in eighth place with a best throw of 84.03 m.

Several other Indian athletes, including relay participants and middle distance runners, set personal or season best performances but were unable to progress past their heats.

Ishaan Mahajan

Ishaan Mahajan

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.

In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
