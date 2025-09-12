World Athletics Championships 2025: Full List of Indians in Action in Tokyo ft. Neeraj Chopra

The World Athletics Championships 2025 are set to get underway in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, September 13. The National Stadium will host the event, which is set to span nine days and feature some of the world's best athletes on display.

India head into the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo (September 13-21) with a 19-member squad that promises plenty of excitement. Leading the charge is Neeraj Chopra, the defending men’s javelin world champion, who will be joined by three other Indian javelin throwers, making this the country's largest representation ever in a single event at the World Championships.

With no relay teams qualifying this year, all eyes will be on individual events as the team targets medals, personal bests, and national records.

India’s 19-Member Squad & What They’re Up To In World Athletics Championship

India’s men’s contingent is packed with talent across throws, jumps, track, and walks. In men’s javelin, Neeraj Chopra will be joined by Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, giving India an unprecedented four entries in the event.

The jumping events feature Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), and the triple jump pair of Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker.

On the track, Animesh Kujur will run the 200m race while Tejas Shirse will take part in the 110m hurdles. Gulveer Singh will be India’s lone entrant in both the 5000m and 10,000m running event. Race walkers Ram Baboo and Sandeep Kumar will compete in the men’s 35 km event, with Servin Sebastian contesting the 20 km event.

The women’s team has a strong mix of experienced names and promising talent. Javelin thrower Annu Rani will look to continue her resurgence, while Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani will compete in the 3000m steeplechase. Priyanka Goswami will represent India in the women’s 35 km race walk, and Pooja will be representing the country in the 800m and 1500m middle-distance events.

Key Medal Hopes and What to Watch Out For in World Athletics Championship

The spotlight will naturally be on Neeraj Chopra as he attempts to defend his title and maintain India’s dominance in men’s javelin. But there’s more to watch this year as Murali Sreeshankar is eyeing a podium finish after his recent 8.06m jumps.

Annu Rani will try to break through in women’s javelin, and Parul Chaudhary could spring a surprise in steeplechase given her strong Asian season. Even if medals prove dominance, several athletes particularly Animesh Kujur and Gulveer Singh are chasing qualification finals and personal bests, making this one of India’s most balanced squads in recent times.

