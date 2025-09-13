World Athletics Championships 2025: Where to watch Indians in action?  

The World Athletics Championship 2025 is here, and Indian fans have a lot to look forward to. India has sent one of its strongest teams ever contingent with stars in both men’s and women’s events.
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead the charge of India's 19 athletes squad joined by Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav among others.
In the women’s team, Annu Rani will compete in the javelin event, while Parul Chaudhary will run in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m. India will also have strong representation in long jump, high jump, and race walking.
World Athletics Championships 2025: When to watch?
The Championships will be held from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. There will be two sessions on most days - in the morning and the evening.
For Indian fans, evening sessions in Tokyo can be viewed in the afternoon (IST). The first few days will largely feature qualifying rounds before the finals and medal events will take center stage from September 15. The last weekend will feature fan-favorite events such as relays and marathon races.
World Athletics Championships 2025: Where to watch and live streaming details?
Fans in India can watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.
All sessions will also be available for free streaming on the JioHotstar app. For highlights and replays, the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook pages will post updates and key moments.