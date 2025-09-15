Indian boxing fans had plenty to celebrate as the 2025 World Boxing Championships came to a close with a historic result. Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria became world champions on the same night, giving India two gold medals and helping the country finish the tournament with a total of four medals.

This is India’s best-ever performance at a World Championships held outside the country, marking a proud moment for the sport back home.

Minakshi Hooda won a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships (File image).

Jaismine Lamboria produced a dominant display in the women’s 57 kg final, beating Poland’s Julia Szeremeta by a 4-1 split decision. Her aggressive approach and sharp counter-punches kept her opponent on the backfoot throughout the bout.

Earlier, Minakshi Hooda lit up the arena with her stunning win in the women’s 48 kg final against Kazakh star and Olympic bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay. She too won by a 4-1 verdict, securing India’s first gold of the tournament and setting the tone for a memorable night.

Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani Add to Medal Haul at World Boxing Championship

Nupur Sheoran earned a silver medal in the women’s 80+ kg category after a close 3-2 loss to Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in the final. Pooja Rani contributed a bronze in the women’s 80 kg event, reaching the semifinals before losing 1-4 to England’s Emily Asquith.

These results meant India finished with two golds, one silver, and one bronze, its strongest-ever showing at an overseas Worlds Championship.

The gold medal wins for Minakshi and Jaismine put them in elite company alongside Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen, and Lovlina Borgohain as Indian women who have been crowned world champions.

