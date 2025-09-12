World Boxing Championships 2025: Pooja Rani, Jasmine Lamboria Reach Semis, Assure India of Two More Medals

India’s campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool got a massive boost as Pooja Rani and Jasmine Lamboria stormed into the semifinals, each guaranteeing at least a bronze medal for the country.

Pooja Rani, fighting in the women’s 80 kg category, overcame a tough challenge from Poland’s Emilia Koterska in a nail-biting 3-2 split decision. The two-time Asian champion turned the bout in her favour after dropping the opening round, taking the second round unanimously with clean counter-punches and smart ring control before holding her nerve in the decider.

Lamboria, meanwhile, delivered one of India’s most dominant performances of the tournament so far in the featherweight division. The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist outclassed Uzbekistan’s Khumorabonu Mamajonova 5-0, winning every round comfortably with her superior reach and relentless combinations.

Semi-Finals: Opponents, Schedule and What to Expect in World Boxing Championship

Both semifinal bouts are scheduled for September 12 in Liverpool and will be part of the evening session. Pooja Rani will face England’s Emily Asquith, a strong and physically imposing local favourite. Pooja’s ability to maintain composure and stick to her tactical game plan will be crucial against Asquith, who is known for her aggressive style.

Jasmine Lamboria will take on Venezuela’s Omailyn Alcala, an experienced Olympian and technically sound boxer. Jasmine will need to replicate the same sharpness and ring control she displayed in her quarterfinal, using her speed and combinations to disrupt Alcala’s rhythm.

With three Indian women now in the semifinals, including Nupur Sheoran in the 80+ kg category, the country is assured of at least three medals. The focus will now shift to whether Pooja and Jasmine can convert their bronzes into silver or even gold, further boosting India’s medal tally at this prestigious event.

Indian Boxers Still in the Quarterfinals of World Boxing Championships 2025

India’s charge at the World Boxing Championships 2025 is far from over, with four more boxers still in contention for medals. Meenakshi, competing in the 48 kg category, has been one of the revelations of the tournament. She defeated China’s Wang Qiuping 5-0 in the pre-quarters and now stands just one win away from securing her first-ever World Championship medal.

On the men’s side, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has battled his way into the 50 kg quarterfinals, showcasing quick reflexes and strong counter-punching. Abhinash Jamwal has also been impressive in the 65 kg division, overpowering Mexico’s Hugo Barron with a flawless 5-0 win to book his quarterfinal berth.

With these four still to step into the ring, India’s medal count could swell even further, turning this campaign into one of the country’s most successful outings at the World Championships.

