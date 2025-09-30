World Para Athletics Championship 2025: India rise to sixth position after Day 3

The pendulum of power swung back to Asia on Day 3 of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, as China made a strong push to reclaim the top spot in the medal tally. Hosts India, who were in 12th spot by the end of Day 2, rose to sixth position.

After a brief period where Brazil held the lead thanks to a strong Day 2 performance, the Chinese contingent showcased its depth by dominating several track and field events. The Chinese team added a commanding three gold medals and one silver to their overnight tally, a focused and relentless effort that propelled them past their South American rivals.

Meanwhile, Brazil, despite securing one additional gold, one silver, and one bronze, slipped to second place. The battle at the top is clearly centered on the quality of gold medals, which remains the official tie-breaker for top honours.

For the host nation, India, Day 3 proved to be a pivotal and golden one. The biggest roar from the crowd came with a historic double-podium finish in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Rising star Rinku Hooda produced a stunning performance to win the gold medal, simultaneously setting a new Championship Record.

Not to be outdone, veteran Sundar Singh Gurjar delivered a powerful showing to secure the silver, crowning a memorable evening for the home side. These two new medals doubled India’s gold and silver count, moving them up to a total of five medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze).

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championship After Day 3

The third day's results showed the global nature of para-athletics, with 10 nations now boasting two or more gold medals. China’s return to the top position confirms the intensity of the competition as the Championships approach the halfway mark.

China's lead is uncertain, built entirely on their higher count of gold medals. With both China and Brazil just one medal difference, the race remains wide open, highlighting the need for consistent performance across all disciplines from both powerhouses. The updated medal tally of World Para Athletics Championship after Day 3 is as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 China 4 7 3 2 Brazil 4 7 2 3 Poland 4 0 4 4 Switzerland 3 0 1 5 Netherlands 3 0 0 6 India 2 2 1 7 Great Britain 2 1 3 8 Algeria 2 1 1 8 Turkiye 2 1 1 8 Ukraine 2 1 1

The focus for Day 4 will undoubtedly be on converting those crucial podium finishes into gold. India’s ascent to 6th place is a tremendous victory for the home crowd.

Securing two gold medals after just three days places them well ahead of their pace from previous World Championships and demonstrates a growing command in field events, particularly the throws and jumps. Now, they will look to capitalize on home-ground advantage and push into the top five.

