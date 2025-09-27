World Para Athletics Championship 2025 Medal Tally: Updated Standings after Day 1

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 began in New Delhi on September 27, 2025, with an electrifying opening day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Athletes from across the world showcased grit, skill, and determination as the first set of medals were decided.

Ad

For the host nation India, Day 1 proved encouraging. The Indian para-athletes bagged 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, giving the home team a total of 3 medals at the end of the opening day.

This early success not only boosted the morale of the Indian contingent but also set the tone for what could be a memorable championship on home soil.

Overall Medal Tally after Day 1 of World Para Athletics Championship

Beyond India, the opening day saw medals shared across several nations, reflecting the depth of talent in global para-athletics. Traditional powerhouses such as China and USA made their mark early with strong performances, ensuring their presence near the top of the standings in terms of total medals.

Ad

Trending

China managed to secure 4 podium finishes including 2 golds and 2 silvers, while the United States of America added three medals to their tally including 2 bronze and 1 silver medal. Great Britain, known for its consistent strength in para-sport, could only win one bronze medal on Day 1.

The medal tally after Day 1 stands as follows: China (4), Netherlands (2), Brazil (3), India (3), Poland (2), Japan (1), Colombia (1), Turkiye (1), United Arab Emirates (1), Uzbekistan (2), United States (3), Australia (1), Lithuania (1), Mauritius (1), Great Britain (1), Greece (1), Morocco (1), Tunisia (1) and Ukraine (1).

As the championship progresses, the standings are expected to change quickly with several high-profile finals yet to come. For now, India’s strong start and the evenly distributed medal haul across countries have set the stage for an exciting week ahead in New Delhi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More