World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Day 3: India Adds Two New Medals to Their Tally

India's medal hunt at the World Para Athletics Championships gathered significant pace on Day 3 as the nation added a gold and a silver to its total count. This excellent performance saw India's medal tally rise to five, following a medal-less Day 2 after a terrific start on the opening day which secured three medals.

The dual podium finish for India came in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 event, where Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar delivered a spectacular gold and silver finish for the hosts.

Rinku Hooda secured the gold medal and broke the Championship Record with his opening throw of 63.81m, later improving it to a winning distance of 66.37m on his fourth attempt.

Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 bronze medallist, Sundar Singh Gurjar, settled for the silver medal. Gurjar was briefly in the lead after his third throw of 64.11m, but his best effort ultimately landed at 64.76m (fifth attempt), placing him second behind Hooda. The bronze medal in the event went to Cuba's Guillermo Varona Gonzalez with a throw of 63.34m.

Nearly missed podium finishes for India on Day 3 of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

While the javelin throw event was a massive success, other Indian athletes participating on Day 3 fought hard but narrowly missed podium positions.

In the Men's Javelin Throw F46 final, which saw the Indian Gold and Silver, another Indian participant, Ajeet Singh, finished just off the podium in fourth position. Ajeet's best throw was 61.77m. In the Women's Javelin Throw F46 final, Bhavanaben Ajabaji finished in eighth place with a throw of 35.34m.

Other Indian participants on the day included Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in the Men's 100m T37 Round 1 heats. Rakeshbhai finished third in his heat with a time of 11.62s (setting a new personal best) and Shreyansh Trivedi took second place in his heat with a time of 11.94s (also a personal best).

Both have now successfully progressed from the heats with new personal bests, and carry India's hope for a sprint medal in the Men's 100m T37 final.

Looking ahead, Day 4 of the Championship promises more exciting action and potential medals for India.

