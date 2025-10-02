World Para Athletics Championship Day 6: Dharambir and Atul adds 2 new medals to India's tally

India's medal run at the World Para Athletics Championships continued on Day 6, with two impressive performances adding a silver and a bronze to the national tally. On Thursday, the host nation saw reigning Paralympic champion Dharambir Nain secure the silver medal in the men's club throw F51 event, while Atul Kaushik clinched a hard-fought bronze in the men's discus throw F57.

These crucial additions took India’s overall medal count to 11, consisting of four gold, five silver, and two bronze medals.

Dharambir Nair showcased his consistency and competitive spirit in the men's Club Throw F51 final. The 36-year-old produced a best effort of 29.71m, which came on his sixth and final attempt. This strong finish propelled him to the silver medal position. The gold medal in the event was secured by Serbia's Aleksandar Radisic with a throw of 30.36m, while Neutral Paralympic Athlete Uladzislau Hryb took the bronze with 28.70m.

In the men's discus throw F57 final, Atul Kaushik delivered a powerful performance to earn the bronze medal. Kaushik recorded a best throw of 45.61m, achieved on his fifth attempt in a highly competitive field. He finished closely behind the gold and silver medallists, with Libya's Mahmoud Rajab clinching gold with 46.73m and world record-holder Thiago Paulino Dos Santos of Brazil taking silver with 45.69m. Kaushik’s podium finish further helped India improve its medal tally.

Nearly missed podium finishes for India on Days 5 and 6 of World Para Athletics Championship

Despite the podium successes, the Indian contingent experienced a few near-misses for medals across Day 5 and Day 6, showcasing the high level of competition at the Championships.

On Day 5, several Indian athletes finished close to a podium spot. In the men's 400m T47 final, Dilip Mahadu Gavit finished in 4th place with a time of 48.61s. Furthermore, the men's F64 Javelin Throw final saw Pradeep Kumar finish in 5th position with a best throw of 42.72m.

In the men's F44 Javelin Throw, which saw an Indian one-two finish, Pushpendra Singh was the first to miss the podium in 4th place with a Season Best throw of 61.94m.

The near-misses continued on Day 6. The men's discus throw F37 event saw a moment of heartbreak for India's Haney, who was ultimately pushed off the podium by a late throw from a rival. Haney finished in 4th position with a throw of 51.22m, just behind the silver and bronze medallists.

In the men's Club Throw F51 final, Pranav Soorma, a silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics, finished in 5th position with a season best effort of 28.19m. Additionally, in the women's Discus Throw F53, Kanchan Lakhani secured 5th position with a throw of 9.68m, while Dayawanti placed 4th in the women's Discus Throw F64.

