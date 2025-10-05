World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally: India Falls 2 Positions Despite Winning Medals On Day 8

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi has been a massive show of strength, and Day 8 was a historic one for India. The Indian team delivered an outstanding performance that pushed the nation to its best ever medal count at the championships.

Prior to Day 8, the Indian team had already won 15 medals (6 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze) thanks to brilliant performances earlier in the week, including twin gold medals from Nishad Kumar and Simran Sharma on Day 7.

However, because other countries like Brazil and China kept added to their tally of gold medals, India's rank in the overall table slipped by two positions by the end of Day 8. This proved that the competition was extremely tough, and only gold medals could secure a spot higher in the table.

But the Indian para-athletes fought back with amazing spirit on Day 8, bringing home three more crucial medals. First, Ekta Bhyan showed her power by winning a silver medal in the women’s club throw F51 event. Army veteran Soman Rana then added another silver in the men’s shot put F57, a proud moment for him and the country.

The final medal of the day came from Praveen Kumar, who battled a recent injury to claim a hard-fought bronze in the men’s high jump T64. These three vital medals were enough to raise India's final count to 18 medals (6 Gold, 7 Silver, 5 Bronze). This total officially beat the previous best of 17 medals from the 2024 Kobe Championships, making this performance on home soil a truly historic success.

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championships 2025 After Day 8

The final numbers show that even though India did not win a gold medal on Day 8, the three new medals were enough to set a huge national record. China and Brazil still hold the top spots because of their huge gold medal count. However, India's consistent performance throughout the Championships has firmly placed them among the strongest ranks.

The updated medal tally for top 10 ranks after Day 8 is as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Brazil 12 18 7 2 China 9 18 14 3 Poland 8 2 5 4 Iran 7 2 5 5 Columbia 6 9 3 6 India 6 7 5 7 Great Britain 6 4 13 8 Netherlands 6 2 1 9 Italy 6 1 2 9 Switzerland 6 1 2 9 Thailand 6 1 2

Day 8 marked the end of India's medal-winning spree, but it left the team on a huge high note with a record 18 medals. While most of India's top athletes have finished their events, the focus now shifts to the last few events and finals.

