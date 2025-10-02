  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • World Para Athletics Championship Medal Tally: India Falls to 7th Position Despite 2 New Medals After Day 6

World Para Athletics Championship Medal Tally: India Falls to 7th Position Despite 2 New Medals After Day 6

By Ishaan Mahajan
Published Oct 02, 2025 23:08 GMT
India slips three positions despite winning two new medals (Image via Getty Images)
India slips three positions despite winning two new medals (Image via Getty Images)

Despite the addition of two more medals to the tally on Day 6, India slipped three places to the 7th position at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The two new medals for the contingent came courtesy of Dharambir Nain, who clinched a silver in the men's club throw F51, and Atul Kaushik, who secured a bronze in the men's discustThrow F57.

Ad

These crucial performances took India’s overall count to 11 medals. However, the gains of other competing nations proved too substantial to hold the fourth spot.

While India celebrated its newest podium finishers, the dominance of Brazil at the top of the medal table continued. The South American powerhouse has firmly established a stronghold on the top position, consistently adding to their gold medal tally and demonstrating exceptional performance across multiple categories, leading the championship after Day 6.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The dip in India's standing from its previous 4th position was primarily due to the strong medal surges from countries like Italy, Colombia, and Switzerland, who all surpassed the host nation by the end of Day 6. Switzerland, in particular, saw spectacular success, with star athlete Catherine Debrunner becoming the first player to win three gold medals at the championships with her victory in the women's 1500m T54 event. This consolidation of medals by multiple nations pushed India down the rankings.

Ad

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championship After Day 6

The battle for the top ranks has intensified with fierce competition for the silver and bronze spots. The consistent performance of China and Poland has kept them firmly in the hunt, adding to their own tallies with notable performances on Day 6. Brazil leads with 12 gold medals, showcasing its undeniable strength.

The total number of medals won by a country, especially the coveted gold, remains the deciding factor for the leaderboard. Here are the updated top 10 ranks in the medal tally after day 6:

Ad
RankCountryGoldSilverBronze
1Brazil12177
2China8109
3Poland725
4Italy511
4Switzerland511
6Columbia483
7India452
8 Great Britain428
9 Thailand4 11
10Netherlands4 10

As the World Para Athletics Championships moves into Day 7, all eyes will be on the remaining events, particularly for India as it strives to climb back up the ranks. With medal prospects still in contention, including Dilip Gavit in the men's 400m T47 final and Priyans Kumar in the discus throw final, India will be aiming for more podium finishes to better its position in medal tally.

About the author
Ishaan Mahajan

Ishaan Mahajan

Twitter icon

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.

In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications