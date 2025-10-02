World Para Athletics Championship Medal Tally: India Falls to 7th Position Despite 2 New Medals After Day 6

Despite the addition of two more medals to the tally on Day 6, India slipped three places to the 7th position at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The two new medals for the contingent came courtesy of Dharambir Nain, who clinched a silver in the men's club throw F51, and Atul Kaushik, who secured a bronze in the men's discustThrow F57.

These crucial performances took India’s overall count to 11 medals. However, the gains of other competing nations proved too substantial to hold the fourth spot.

While India celebrated its newest podium finishers, the dominance of Brazil at the top of the medal table continued. The South American powerhouse has firmly established a stronghold on the top position, consistently adding to their gold medal tally and demonstrating exceptional performance across multiple categories, leading the championship after Day 6.

The dip in India's standing from its previous 4th position was primarily due to the strong medal surges from countries like Italy, Colombia, and Switzerland, who all surpassed the host nation by the end of Day 6. Switzerland, in particular, saw spectacular success, with star athlete Catherine Debrunner becoming the first player to win three gold medals at the championships with her victory in the women's 1500m T54 event. This consolidation of medals by multiple nations pushed India down the rankings.

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championship After Day 6

The battle for the top ranks has intensified with fierce competition for the silver and bronze spots. The consistent performance of China and Poland has kept them firmly in the hunt, adding to their own tallies with notable performances on Day 6. Brazil leads with 12 gold medals, showcasing its undeniable strength.

The total number of medals won by a country, especially the coveted gold, remains the deciding factor for the leaderboard. Here are the updated top 10 ranks in the medal tally after day 6:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Brazil 12 17 7 2 China 8 10 9 3 Poland 7 2 5 4 Italy 5 1 1 4 Switzerland 5 1 1 6 Columbia 4 8 3 7 India 4 5 2 8 Great Britain 4 2 8 9 Thailand 4 1 1 10 Netherlands 4 1 0

As the World Para Athletics Championships moves into Day 7, all eyes will be on the remaining events, particularly for India as it strives to climb back up the ranks. With medal prospects still in contention, including Dilip Gavit in the men's 400m T47 final and Priyans Kumar in the discus throw final, India will be aiming for more podium finishes to better its position in medal tally.

