World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Dates, Venue and Where to Watch

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 will be held in New Delhi, India from 27 September to 5 October 2025. This will be the 12th edition of the championships and also the first time India is hosting the event. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi will serve as the main venue.

Before the competition began, athlete classification took place from 23 to 26 September. Once the action starts, fans can expect nine straight days of track and field events, comprising both morning and evening sessions.

A total of 186 medal events are on the schedule, which includes 101 men’s events, 84 women’s events and one mixed event. More than 1,100 athletes from over 100 countries are set to compete, making this one of the largest para sports events ever staged in India.

Schedule and Where to Watch World Para Athletics Championships 2025

The championships will start on 27 September with several medal events, such as men’s shot put and women’s 400m, alongside a series of qualifying heats. The action will continue until 5 October, with finals spread across both track and field disciplines. Each day’s programme will feature multiple finals, ensuring fans have plenty to follow throughout the week.

India is sending its biggest ever squad to the championships, with 73 athletes including 54 men and 19 women. With home advantage, the Indian para athletes will be aiming for their strongest performance yet on the world stage.

Fans around the world will be able to follow the competition live. In India, Doordarshan will broadcast the championships. Globally, the Paralympic YouTube channel will stream the events. For fans who prefer real-time updates, daily schedules and live results will be published on the official World Para Athletics website.

