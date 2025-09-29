World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Day 2: India Adds No New Medal To Their Tally

After an electric start on the opening day, the momentum slowed for the Indian contingent on Day 2 of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.

Ad

The host nation was unable to secure any new medals, meaning India’s current tally remains at three. Despite a number of Indian athletes competing in finals, the podium positions proved tricky against a competitive global field.

On Day 2, several Indian athletes entered final events hoping to continue the medal run. The roster included Parveen Kumar and Hem Chandra in the javelin throw, sprinters Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi, and long jumpers Vikas and Ajay Singh.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, Bhavanaben Ajabaji in the javelin throw and Kanchan Lakhani in the discus throw were among those who competed in medal rounds, but the final results did not translate into podium finishes.

In the Men's Javelin F57 final, Parveen Kumar registered a throw of 41.92m, which was a season-best for him, securing an eighth-place finish. Fellow Indian athlete Hem Chandra finished tenth in the same event with a personal best distance of 41.17m.

Ad

The Men's 100m T37 final saw Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi take part. Rakeshbhai finished seventh with a time of 11.88 seconds, while Shreyansh Trivedi placed eighth, clocking 12.18 seconds.

Vikas achieved a best jump of 6.96m on his final attempt in the Men's Long Jump final, which placed him sixth in the final standings. Ajay Singh, the other Indian participant, finished tenth with a best jump of 6.31m.

Among the women, Bhavanaben Ajabaji finished eighth in the Women's Javelin F46 final with a throw measuring 35.34m. Meanwhile, Kanchan Lakhani was placed fifth in the Women's Discus Throw F53 final after managing a throw of 9.68m.

Ad

India's medal count stands at three ahead of Day 3 of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

The first day of the championship was a major success for India, yielding one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. High jumper Shailesh Kumar was the standout performer, clinching gold in the Men's High Jump T63 event with a jump of 1.91m, setting both a Championship and Asian record.

Ad

Complementing his effort, Varun Singh Bhati won the bronze medal in the same event with a clearance of 1.85m. India's medal haul on Day 1 was completed by Deepthi Jeevanji, who secured a silver in the Women's 400m T20 final, clocking a season-best time of 55.16 seconds

The focus now shifts to Day 3, where expectations are high for a return to the medal table.

Key Indian athletes such as the javelin throw world record holder Sumit Antil in the Men’s Javelin F64 event and double bronze medallist Preeti Pal in the sprints are scheduled to participate. These athletes are expected to lead India's charge and provide the next opportunity for a podium finish at the home championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More