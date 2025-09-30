World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Day 4: Sumit Antil leads the way on dream day for India

Day 4 of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi proved to be India's most successful day yet, as the athletes delivered a phenomenal performance to secure four more medals. This powerful surge of two gold and two silver medals has completely transformed India's position on the medal tally, launching the host nation into the elite top four along with Brazil, Poland and China.

The day's events highlighted India's commanding presence in throwing competitions. Leading the medal rush was the reigning champion Sumit Antil, who dominated the Men's Javelin Throw F64 final.

Antil secured his third consecutive World Championships gold medal with an amazing fifth-round throw of 71.37m, setting a new Championship Record. This remarkable effort surpassed his own record of 70.83m from the 2023 edition, reaffirming his status as a world champion.

The excitement continued with a stunning 1-2 finish for India in the Men's Javelin Throw F44 event. Sandip Sargar was crowned the gold medalist with his best throw of 62.82m, closely followed by his teammate Sandeep, who secured the silver with an effort of 62.67m.

Adding to the tally, veteran athlete Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final with a throw of 42.49m. The four medals won on this single day have elevated India’s total medal count to 9 (4 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze), improving the country's standing in the medal tally.

Indian athletes and nearly missed podium finishes on Day 4 of World Para Athletics Championship

While the medal winners grabbed the headlines, several other Indian athletes also competed fiercely in their respective finals on Day 4, making strong showings though they narrowly missed the podium finishes. In the same Men's Javelin Throw F44 event where Sargar and Sandeep won gold and silver, two other Indian participants, Pushpendra Singh and Mahendra Gurjar, finished 4th and 7th respectively. Pushpendra recorded a best throw of 61.31m, falling just short of the bronze medal mark.

Indian athletes were also in action in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event alongside Sumit Antil. Apart from Sumit, no other F64 Javelin Indian thrower got a podium finish.

Another Indian athlete who was in action was Dayawanti in the Women's Discus Throw F64 final. She finished in 4th place with a best throw of 27.94m, narrowly missing the podium in a strong competition.

These performances, particularly the near-podium finishes by Pushpendra Singh and Dayawanti, are significant, as they demonstrate the competitive spirit of the Indian para-athletics contingent at the World Para Athletics Championship.

