World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Day 7: India Seals 4 New Medals Including 2 Golds

The Indian athletes delivered an outstanding performance on Day 7 of the World Para Athletics Championships, adding four crucial medals including two gold and two bronze medals to the nation's tally.

The stellar day pushed India’s total medal count to 15 (6 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze), helping the host country jump up in the overall rankings. The spectacular results came from both the track and the field events, showcasing the diverse talent in the Indian contingent.

The first gold medal of the day came from the track, where sprinter Simran Sharma put on a dazzling show in the Women's 100m T12 final. Running with her guide, Simran finished the race in a personal best time of 11.95 seconds, securing the top spot.

This victory was a significant milestone as it marked India's first-ever gold medal in the Women's 100m T12 category at the World Para Athletics Championships, and she also became the first Indian para-athlete in the event to run under 12 seconds.

The second gold was won by high-jumper Nishad Kumar in the Men’s High Jump T47 final. Nishad, known for his consistent podium finishes, finally claimed the elusive gold medal with a powerful jump of 2.14m.

This remarkable effort not only secured the gold but also set a new Asian Record in the event. His winning jump was 0.06m higher than the silver medallist from Turkiye, Abdullah Ilgaz, who cleared 2.08m.

Completing the four-medal haul were Preethi Pal and Pardeep Kumar, who each secured a bronze medal for India. Preethi Pal continued her good form by winning bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 final, clocking a Season Best time of 30.03 seconds. Pardeep Kumar, an army veteran, clinched the bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F64 final with a Season Best throw of 46.23m.

Nearly Missed Podium Finishes for India on Day 7 of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

While four medals were secured, a few other Indian athletes came very close to adding more to the tally but narrowly missed out on a podium finish in their respective events on Day 7.

One notable near-miss was by the reigning two-time world champion Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, who finished fourth in the Men's Shot Put F46 final. Khilari, who had won gold in the last two editions of the event, put up a strong fight but was unable to secure a medal this time, finishing just outside the top three.

In other events, Rahul finished fourth in the Men's High Jump T63 final. He achieved a personal best jump of 1.78m. Though he finished with a personal best, it was not enough to secure a medal position.

Similarly, in the Men's Long Jump T37 final, Indian athletes Mohd Yasser and Parveen finished sixth and eighth respectively, with Yasser jumping 14.7m and Parveen managing 14.24m, concluding a mixed yet highly successful day for the Indian team.

