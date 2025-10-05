World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Day 9: India Creates History By Achieving Its Best Ever Medal Tally

Day 8 of the World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi was a proud and historic day for India. The country’s athletes added three more medals to the tally, pushing the total count to an all-time high of 18 medals (6 Gold, 7 Silver, 5 Bronze).

This achievement surpasses India’s previous record of 17 medals from the 2024 Kobe Championships, making the New Delhi edition the nation's best performance ever. The three new medals, two silver and one bronze were won by Ekta Bhyan, Soman Rana, and Praveen Kumar, securing the new record for the host nation.

In the women's club throw F51 event, Ekta Bhyan delivered a strong performance to win a Silver medal. Ekta, a gold medalist from the 2024 World Championships, threw a season-best distance of 19.80m. While she could not hold on to her gold from the last edition, her silver medal was a vital contribution that helped India set the historic new total.

Another silver medal for India came from Soman Rana in the men's shot put F57. The army veteran and para-athlete secured his first World Para Athletics Championships medal with a season-best throw of 14.69m. Rana’s strong finish ensured India’s medal count crossed the 17-medal mark, making him a key player in the nation's record-breaking campaign.

The third medal of the day was won by Paralympics champion Praveen Kumar in the men’s high jump T64, who took home the bronze medal. Praveen, who has been battling an injury, cleared a season-best height of 2.00m. His determined performance to land on the podium added the 18th and final medal to the host nation’s new record total.

Close Finishes for Other Indian Competitors on Day 8 of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

A number of other Indian athletes also competed fiercely on Day 8 but just missed out on securing a top-three finish. In the same men's shot put F57 event where Soman Rana won silver, two other Indian athletes, Hokato Hotozhe Sema and Shubham Juyal, finished 6th and 7th, respectively.

In the men's high jump T64, where Praveen Kumar won the bronze, fellow Indian athlete Banti also gave a good effort, setting a personal best of 1.87m to finish 6th in the final.

Though they did not make it to the podium, the efforts of these athletes in reaching the finals show the growing quality and depth of para-athletics talent in India.

