World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Day 9: India wins 4 new medals to achieve highest ever medal count

India closed its campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 on a high, securing four more medals on the final day. These new additions pushed the country's total medal count to 22 (six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze), marking India's best-ever performance at the Championships.

This beat the previous record of 17 medals from the 2024 Kobe edition, with the Indian athletes winning three silver and one bronze medal on the final day.

Sprinter Simran Sharma clinched the silver medal in the women's 200m T12 event. Running with her guide, Umar Saifi, Simran set a new Asian Record with a time of 24.46 seconds. She was initially placed third but was later upgraded to silver after a disqualification. Simran had earlier won a gold medal in the 100m T12 event at the same Championships.

Preethi Pal also added a silver medal for India in the women's 100m T35 final. She clocked a season-best time of 14.33 seconds to finish second. The T35 classification is for athletes with coordination impairments. This silver was her second medal of the Championships, following a bronze in the 200m T35 event.

In the men's javelin F41 category, Navdeep Singh secured a silver medal with a season-best throw of 45.46 metres on his third attempt.

The final bronze medal of the day was won by Sandeep in the men's 200m T44 event. Sandeep ran a personal best time of 23.60 seconds to earn his spot on the podium. Sandeep’s bronze and the silver medal from Navdeep contributed significantly to the record final medal tally for India.

Nearly Missed Podium Finishes for India on Day 9 of World Para Athletics Championships 2025

While four Indian athletes secured medals, a few others finished outside the top three on Day 9. In the men's javelin F41 final, the same event where Navdeep won silver, another Indian athlete, Sunil, finished in fourth position with a throw of 43.60 metres. Additionally, Varun Singh Bhati competed in the men's high jump T63 final and finished in fourth position with a best jump of 1.85 metres, just missing out on a medal.

With a total of nine fourth-place finishes across the entire Championships, many Indian athletes came very close to adding to the medal count. India's overall growth in the World Para Athletics Championships has been remarkable.

