The energy at the World Para Athletics Championship 2025 in New Delhi was evident as the second day of the competition concluded with thrilling performances and a significant shuffle in the medal standings.

Ad

While Day 1 saw a strong start for several nations, Day 2 witnessed a remarkable surge from the Brazilian contingent, shooting them to the top of the medal tally. Host nation India, after a promising start, had a quieter second day but remained in the hunt for more medals even as they currently stand in 12th place.

After the opening day of intense competition, traditional powerhouse China had established an early lead, closely followed by the Netherlands. Both nations showcased their depth of talent with multiple gold medals. Brazil also made its presence felt, securing a strong third position, signaling their intent for the championship.

Ad

Trending

India had a dream start on home soil, bagging a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal to sit comfortably at the fourth spot, much to the delight of the home crowd. Shailesh Kumar's gold in the men's high jump T63, Deepthi Jeevanji's silver in the women's 400m T20, and Varun Singh Bhati's bronze, also in the men's high jump T63, were the highlights for the Indian camp on the inaugural day.

Ad

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championship After Day 2

The second day of the championship saw a dramatic shift in the medal tally. Brazil, with a series of stellar performances across various events, amassed a total of 10 medals to claim the top position in the standings.

India did not add to its medal count on the second day, and now stands at the 12th position with its three medals from Day 1. The Indian athletes, however, showed great spirit, with several reaching the finals of their respective events, keeping the hopes for more medals alive in the coming days.

Ad

Here is a look at the top ranks of the medal tally after Day 2:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Brazil 3 5 2 2 China 3 4 2 3 Ukraine 2 1 1 4 Algeria 2 1 0 5 Poland 2 0 4 6 Switzerland 2 0 1 7 Ireland 2 0 0 7 Netherlands 2 0 0 7 Turkiye 2 0 0 10 United States 1 2 3 11 Great Britain 1 1 3 12 India 1 1 1 13 Japan 1 1 0 14 Bulgaria 1 0 0 14 Columbia 1 0 0 14 Cuba 1 0 0 14 Italy 1 0 0 14 Malaysia 1 0 0 14 Norway 1 0 0 14 New Zealand 1 0 0 14 Peru 1 0 0 14 United Arab Emirates 1 0 0

Ad

As the championship moves into its third day, the excitement is set to intensify. Day 3 will feature a host of finals in both track and field disciplines, offering numerous opportunities for athletes to shine and for the medal tally to witness further changes.

For the home contingent, the focus will be on converting final appearances into podium finishes. All eyes will be on the Indian athletes in the javelin throw, shot put, and sprint events, who will be looking to add to the nation's medal count and climb up the rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More