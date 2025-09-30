World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India jump up to second position after Day 4

Day 4 of the World Para Athletics Championships witnessed a significant power shift in the medal table, with Brazil reclaiming the pole position, Poland making a dramatic climb to second place and host nation India achieving its most successful single day, rocketing into the top four. The intense competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi solidified the battle for overall supremacy.

India’s day was highlighted by a spectacular performance in the throwing events, securing two gold and two silver medals. The biggest moment came from two-time Paralympic javelin champion Sumit Antil (F64), who clinched his third consecutive World Championship gold. Antil’s dominating throw of 71.37m not only secured the title but also set a new Championship Record, surpassing his own previous mark of 70.83m.

The home team followed this with a stunning 1-2 finish in the Men’s F44 Javelin Throw. Sandip Sargar took the gold with a throw of 62.82m, narrowly beating his compatriot Sandeep, who secured the silver with 62.67m.

To round out the day, Yogesh Kathuniya added a silver medal in the Men's F56 Discus Throw with a 42.49m effort. With these four medals, India now boasts a total of 9 medals (4 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze), a tremendous ascent that places them fourth in the global standings.

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championships 2025 after Day 4

While the focus has been on Brazil and China, Poland quietly amassed a haul of gold medals that saw them surpass China to claim the second position. Poland now stands with 6 Gold, 1 Silver, and 5 Bronze, totaling 12 medals. Their success has been driven by focused victories across various competitions.

Brazil reclaimed the top spot with 7 Gold, 14 Silver, and 6 Bronze for a leading total of 27 medals. China, which led after Day 3, dropped to third with 5 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze for a total of 16 medals. The close race for gold medals confirms the high quality of the competition.

The top 10 ranks in medal tally after day 4 are as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Brazil 7 14 6 2 Poland 6 1 5 3 China 5 7 4 4 India 4 4 1 5 Switzerland 3 3 1 6 Ireland 3 0 0 7 Netherlands 3 0 0 8 United States 2 4 5 9 Australia 2 4 2 10 Germany 2 2 1

With the Championships now halfway through, the battle between Brazil, Poland, China and India for overall dominance is expected to intensify. There is not much of a difference in the number of gold medals, so a good day can change the medal tally dramatically.

