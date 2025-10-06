World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Medal Tally: India Falls To 10th Position After Day 9

The Indian contingent concluded its highly successful campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, hosted on home soil, with a final surge of medals on Day 9. The last day of competition saw the national flag raised four more times as Indian athletes secured three silver and one bronze medal, capping off what has been the country's best-ever performance at the event.

Simran Sharma, partnered with guide Umar Saifi, was the standout performer, clinching silver in the women's 200m T12, breaking the Asian record along the way. Preethi Pal also showed tremendous grit to bag silver in the re-run women's 100m T35 final, earning her a second medal of the Championships.

Adding to the day’s haul, Paris Paralympics gold medalist Navdeep Singh had to settle for a silver in the men's javelin F41, while Sandeep grabbed a bronze in the men's 200m T44 with a personal best effort. These final medals took India's total tally to an unprecedented 22 comprising six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze.

This total surpassed the previous best of 17 medals won at the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan, highlighting the remarkable progress of India's para-athletes on the global stage.

Despite the record haul, the final positions on the overall medal tally reflected the intense global competition. With 22 medals, India finished the World Para Athletics Championships in 10th position. This placement, while disappointing to some given the initial high expectations, underscores the sheer depth of talent from competing nations.

Brazil, riding on the back of their strong sprinting performances on the final day, managed to hold on to the top spot, ending China’s five edition long dominance.

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championship After Day 9

The competitive nature of the final day, with multiple events concluding across track and field, saw some movement in the top ten standings.

The final day was crucial in deciding the top-ranked nations, with the competition showcasing the absolute pinnacle of para-athletic excellence from over 100 countries. While India's total medal count is among the highest, the final rank is determined by the number of gold medals secured.

The final medal tally of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 after Day 9 is as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Brazil 15 20 9 2 China 13 22 17 3 Iran 9 2 5 4 Netherlands 8 3 1 5 Poland 8 2 6 6 Columbia 7 10 4 7 Great Britain 7 5 13 8 Italy 7 1 3 9 United States 6 9 13 10 India 6 9 7

India’s record-breaking 22 medal haul at the World Para Athletics Championship is a monumental achievement, solidifying its best performance in the history of the event, even with a final rank of 10th. The sheer number of medals and broken records is a promising sign for the future.

