World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally: India Jumps Back To 4th Position After Successful Day 7

Team India delivered a spectacular performance on Day 7 of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, seizing an impressive haul of four medals, including two golds. This propelled the host nation back into the top four of the medal tally.

The contingent’s dominant display saw them leap from the 7th spot back up to a remarkable 4th position, demonstrating their rapidly growing strength on the global para-athletics stage.

The evening session proved to be the most fruitful, witnessing twin gold medals from star athletes Simran Sharma and Nishad Kumar within moments of each other.

Simran etched her name in the history books by claiming India’s first-ever gold in the Women’s 100m T12 final. Running with her guide, she clocked a personal best of 11.95 seconds, becoming the first Indian para-athlete in this category to break the 12-second barrier, igniting a wave of cheer in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Minutes later, Nishad Kumar put an end to his string of silver medals at major championships, finally securing his maiden World Para Athletics gold in the Men’s High Jump T47 event. Clearing the bar at 2.14m, Nishad not only won the title but also set a new Asian Record, overcoming a world-class field.

The gold rush was complemented by two crucial bronze medals, further bolstering India’s position. Preethi Pal continued her stellar run by clinching bronze in the Women's 200m T35 category, setting a new Season Best.

Adding to the tally, former army veteran Pardeep Kumar secured a hard-fought bronze in the Men's Discus Throw F64 with a Season Best effort of 46.23m. This collective effort from the Indian squad cemented Day 7 as one of the most productive days for the host nation.

Updated Medal Tally of World Para Athletics Championship After Day 7

The four medals increased India’s overall count to 15, comprising 6 Gold, 5 Silver, and 4 Bronze. This exceptional performance has not only lifted the home crowd's spirit but also placed India well on course to surpass its best-ever medal haul of 17, achieved in Kobe 2024.

The top of the chart remains dominated by the global heavyweights, though the race for the top three positions has remained tight. Brazil has maintained its lead, but a strong push from countries like China and Poland keeps the pressure on, setting the stage for a dramatic finish over the final two days of competition.

The updated medal tally of World Para Athletics Championship after Day 7 is as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Brazil 12 18 7 2 China 9 16 13 3 Poland 8 2 5 4 India 6 5 4 5 Thailand 6 1 2 6 Switzerland 6 1 1 7 Columbia 5 8 3 8 Iran 5 2 4 9 Netherlands 5 2 1 10 Italy 5 1 1

With the final weekend of the World Para Athletics Championships underway, expectations from the Indian contingent remain high. Day 8 will feature several key finals where Indian athletes are strong contenders, including events in the Javelin Throw and various sprint categories.

The momentum from Day 7's incredible success is expected to power the athletes to even greater heights, as they aim to not just surpass their previous record, but potentially secure a top-three finish in the final medal standings.

