World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 5: Antim Panghal Reaches Bronze Medal Bout, Priya Malik Finishes 5th

Day 5 of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Zagreb saw a mixed day for India’s women wrestlers. While Antim Panghal kept the country’s medal hopes alive by entering the bronze medal bout in the 53-kg category, Priya Malik and Manisha Bhanwala ended their campaigns without medals.

Panghal had a dramatic day. She started with a close 9-8 win over China’s Zhang Jin in the quarterfinals, securing victory with a decisive takedown in the last four seconds of the bout. In the semifinals, she faced Ecuador’s Lucía Yépez, an Olympic silver medallist, and went down 3-5.

Despite scoring late points in the final 20 seconds, she could not overturn Yépez's early four-point lead. Antim will now fight in the bronze medal match on Day 6 and aim to secure her second consecutive World Wrestling Championships medal.

Priya Malik misses podium at World Wrestling Championships 2025

In the women’s 76-kg category, Priya Malik competed in the bronze medal match but lost 0-10 to Milaimys Marín of Cuba. Priya was put on the back foot early and conceded two takedowns and a gut wrench in the first period. She eventually lost by technical superiority, finishing fifth overall in the event.

Manisha Bhanwala, competing in the women’s 62-kg division, suffered an early exit after a 0-8 loss to Kim Ok-ju of DPR Korea. Manisha could not score throughout the bout and was pinned back by her opponent’s quick leg attacks. With Kim failing to make the final, Manisha also missed a chance at repechage and was eliminated from medal contention.

India’s campaign on Day 5 produced one remaining medal contender in Antim Panghal, who will return on Day 6 for the bronze medal match. Priya Malik’s fifth-place finish was India’s best result of the day, while Manisha Bhanwala’s early loss ended her tournament run. India will now focus on Antim’s medal bout to try and open their account at this year’s World Wrestling Championships.

