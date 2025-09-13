World Wrestling Championships 2025: Full list of Indians in action ft. Aman Sehrawat

The World Wrestling Championships 2025 will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 21, 2025.

India has announced a full strength squad, led by Aman Sehrawat, who has been one of the country’s most consistent performers on the global stage and clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Summer Olympics 2024.

The World Wrestling Championships will serve as an important competition on the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with crucial ranking points on offer.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Indian men’s freestyle squad

India will field wrestlers in all ten men’s freestyle weight categories. The line-up features Aman Sehrawat in the 57 kg category, Udit in 61 kg, Sujeet Kalkal in 65 kg, Rohit in 70 kg, and Vikash Kumar in 74 kg.

Amit will compete in the 79 kg category, while Mukul Dahiya will partake in the 86 kg event. The other Indian participants include Deepak Punia in 92 kg, Vicky in 97 kg, and Rajat Ruhal in the 125 kg division.

The women’s freestyle squad is equally competitive, with Ankush taking the mat in 50 kg, Antim Panghal in 53 kg, Nishu in 55 kg, Tapasya in 57 kg, Sarika in 59 kg and Manisha Bhanwala in 62 kg.

Vaishnavi Patil will compete in the 65 kg, while Radhika Jaglan, Jyoti Berwal and Priya Malik will take part in the 68 kg, 72 kg and 76 kg categories respectively. This balanced squad combines experienced wrestlers and promising young talents who have delivered strong results at recent Asian and junior competitions.

India will also have representation in the Greco-Roman category, with Anil Mor in 55 kg, Suraj in 60 kg, Sunny Kumar in 63 kg, Anil in 67 kg, Ankit Gulia in 72 kg, Aman in 77 kg, Rahul in 82 kg, Karan Kamboj in 87 kg, Nitesh Siwach in 97 kg and Sonu in the 130 kg event.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Dates, venue, and significance

The championships will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 21, 2025, featuring the world’s top wrestlers across freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s categories. With direct ranking points that contribute to Olympic qualification, the event will be a crucial opportunity for Indian wrestlers to strengthen their positions on the global stage and set the tone for the years ahead.

