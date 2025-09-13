World Wrestling Championships 2025: Three Indians Knocked Out on Day 1

India had a challenging start to its campaign at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Zagreb, as three of the four wrestlers in action on Day 1 exited the competition in the opening round. The Indian wrestlers competed in the 61 kg, 70 kg, 86 kg, and 125 kg weight categories, but all faced defeats on Day 1.

In the men’s freestyle 61 kg category, Udit lost 0-2 to Kyrgyzstan’s Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu. The bout was a close contest, but the Kyrgyz wrestler held the advantage throughout and moved ahead, leaving Udit without a chance to progress.

Rohit, competing in the 70 kg category, went down by a narrow margin of 4-5 to Uzbekistan's Begijon Kuldashev. In the men’s freestyle 125 kg weight category, Rajat Ruhal also suffered defeat in the opening round. Rajat managed to take down his opponent multiple times but could not keep the momentum.

Since none of the three wrestlers’ opponents advanced to the final, they are no longer eligible for repechage rounds, officially ending their campaigns at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships.

Mukul Dahiya Keeps Medal Hopes Alive through Repechage

The only positive news for India on Day 1 came from Mukul Dahiya in the 86 kg weight category. Dahiya lost his opening round bout to USA’s Zahid Valencia. The match saw Valencia dominate with his attacking style, scoring consistently to build a strong lead.

Dahiya tried to fight back in the second round but could not find openings to turn the bout around, eventually losing by technical superiority of 0-10. Valencia further progressed to the semifinals which keeps Mukul Dahiya in contention for repechage.

Under wrestling rules, athletes whose opponents reach the final are given a second chance to fight through repechage for a possible bronze medal. If Valencia reaches the gold medal match, Dahiya will compete in the repechage bracket on Day 2. A win there could take him into the bronze medal playoff and keep India’s medal tally hopes alive.

