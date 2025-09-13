World Wrestling Championships 2025: Where to watch Indians in action?

The World Wrestling Championships 2025 will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from September 13 to 21, 2025. India is sending a full-strength contingent across men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle events.

Ad

The men’s freestyle line-up features Aman Sehrawat (57 kg), Udit (61 kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 kg), Rohit (70 kg), Vikash Kumar (74 kg), Amit (79 kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 kg), Deepak Punia (92 kg), Vicky (97 kg), and Rajat Ruhal (125 kg).

In women’s freestyle, Ankush (50 kg), Antim Panghal (53 kg), Nishu (55 kg), Tapasya (57 kg), Sarika (59 kg), Manish (62 kg), Vaishnavi (65 kg), Radhika (68 kg), Jyoti (72 kg), and Priya Malik (76 kg) will represent India.

The Greco-Roman squad is equally strong, led by Anil Mor (55 kg), Suraj (60 kg), Sunny Kumar (63 kg), Anil (67 kg), Ankit Gulia (72 kg), Aman (77 kg), Rahul (82 kg), Karan Kamboj (87 kg), Nitesh (97 kg), and Sonu (130 kg).

Ad

Trending

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Dates and schedule

The championships will feature competition across 30 weight categories in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman. Qualification rounds will take place during the opening sessions, while medal bouts are scheduled towards the latter half of the tournament.

This structure allows wrestlers to secure crucial ranking points as part of the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Where to watch and live streaming details

In India, fans can watch the World Wrestling Championships 2025 live on the official UWW (United World Wrestling) website, which will provide streaming of all mats and sessions.

Ad

Select sessions and highlights will also be available on UWW’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

There will be no live telecast of the championship on any television channel in India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More