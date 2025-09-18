World Wrestling Championships Day 6: Antim Panghal creates history by winning bronze

Indian wrestling star Antim Panghal proved herself once again as she clinched a bronze medal on Day 6 (Thursday, September 18) of the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb. The 19-year-old dominated Sweden’s Jonna Malmgren 9-1 in the women’s 53-kg bronze medal bout, showing complete control from start to finish.

With this win, Antim became the first Indian woman wrestler to secure back-to-back medals at the World Championships, adding to the bronze she won in Belgrade last year. She scored through the bout, combining takedowns and counters to secure a comfortable win and another podium finish for India.

Manisha Bhanwala also featured in women’s freestyle on Day 6, competing in the 62-kg repechage round. She faced Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova, a former world champion, and lost 0-9, ending her hopes of a medal.

Greco-Roman wrestlers fall in early rounds at World Wrestling Championships

Anil Mor lost early at the World Wrestling Championships

India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers had a difficult outing as all four participants were eliminated in their opening matches. In the 55-kg category, Anil Mor lost 0-8 to Azerbaijan’s Eldaniz Azizli in the qualification round, unable to get on the scoreboard. Aman, competing in the 77-kg division, faced Japan’s Nao Kusaka in the Round of 32 and suffered a defeat by technical superiority (0-8), ending his campaign.

Rahul, who was in action in the 82-kg category, went down 1-7 to Kazakhstan’s Almir Tolebayev in the qualification round. In the heavyweight 130-kg class, Sonu was outplayed 0-8 by Croatia’s Marko Koscevic, which marked an early end to his challenge. None of the Greco-Roman wrestlers made it to the repechage, resulting in a medal-less day for India in this category.

Antim’s bronze medal keeps India’s medal tally ticking and maintains the country’s presence on the podium at this year’s championships. With women’s freestyle competition concluding, focus will now shift to the final set of Greco-Roman weight categories, scheduled for the last day of the competition.

