2025 Indianapolis Grand Prix: Schedule for Indy NXT qualifying and two races

Indy NXT's 2025 Indianapolis Grand Prix (IMS Road Course) is just a few hours away. The event has always been fascinating as it boasts of two races, which have been categorized as Race 1 and Race 2.

The IMS Road Course is a 2.439-mile track that includes portions of Turns 1 and 2 and the infamous straight of the Indianapolis oval circuit. The remainder of the road course is infield, which gives the viewers great viewing angles.

This year's Indy NXT campaign is only two rounds down, and the upcoming Indianapolis Grand Prix weekend is the third installment of the 14-race calendar.

Interestingly, the 2024 edition of Race 1 at the IMS Road Course (2.539-mile track) was won by Jacob Abel with the now Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel, coming in second place, ahead of Jamie Chadwick (P3).

Similarly, when it came to Race 2, the 35-lap event was won by the now Rahal Letterman Lanigan's IndyCar driver, Louis Foster.

Schedule for the 2025 Indy NXT Indianapolis Grand Prix

With the 2025 edition of the Indy NXT Indianapolis Grand Prix just around the corner, here is how the schedule looks for the two-day event (9-10 May):

Day Time Event Friday, May 9 11:00 AM ET Indy NXT Practice Friday, May 9 2:30 PM ET Qualifications Friday, May 9 7:00 PM ET Indy NXT Race 1

The first practice session will allow the various drivers to get a feel of the race track and to get an astute understanding of the demands of it. Moreover, it will also help them in making assessments regarding how much they can push at various parts of the track.

Next up will be qualifying, which will be extremely crucial around the 2.349-mile layout. It could decide the fate of some runners, especially of a top team like Andretti (Dennis Hauger and Lochie Hughes).

Following the running on May 9, the 35-lap Race 2 will take place on Saturday (May 10) at the IMS Road Course.

Day Time Event Saturday, May 10 1:00 PM ET Indy NXT Race 2

After the first two rounds, Andretti's Dennis Hauger (two Grand Prix wins and two pole positions) and Lochie Hughes have set the early pace in the standings. The former is currently on 106 points, with the latter in second place with 76.

The rest of the top 10 are made up of Myles Rowe (third-place, 64 points), Josh Pierson (fourth-place with 52 points), Salvador de Alba (fifth-place, 49 points), Caio Collet (sixth-place, 47 points), Jordan Missig (seventh-place, 46 points), Ricardo Escotto (eighth-place, 42 points), Evagoras Papasavvas (ninth-place, 40 points), and finally, the top 10 is rounded off by Liam Sceats, who is also on 40 points.

A notable mention is that of the HMD Motorsports Hailie Deegan, who is currently in 16th place in the standings, behind James Roe (P15) and Tommy Smith (P14). On the 2025 Indy NXT grid, there are several rookie drivers, and considering this, quite a few eyes will be on them as to how they will tackle the 2.349-mile race track.

