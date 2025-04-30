2025 IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix: Full preview and predictions

It will be two months since the 2025 IndyCar season went underway at St. Petersburg, and the paddock now dawns upon the IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix this week. The 2.38-mile track will host the 27-car grid for the race on Sunday, May 4, with teams and drivers already gearing up for the race after their tests at the IMS.

Alabama hosted its first Grand Prix in 2010 and has been a staple on the IndyCar calendar since then. The race has witnessed nine drivers being crowned the winner in the 14 editions of the event.

Moreover, with the 2025 IndyCar season already throwing a spanner in the works for many, let's look at the possible narratives that would be following the race weekend, along with three race predictions:

2025 IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix: Full preview

A topsy-turvy track waiting for drivers

The 2.38-mile track comprises 17 turns and constant changes in the undulation. While the track has been kind to many, it is not odd for the course to bite back at any driver slacking off.

Last year's race winner, Scott McLaughlin, handled the 17 turns with extreme precision. He went on a three-stopper race and outclassed his rivals.

So there is no one better than him who could explain the track's intricacies. Talking about the fabled track, the New Zealander said (via IndyCar):

"Barber [Motorsports Park] is tough because there's a lot of high-speed corners but also a couple of big slow speed corners as well, as clipping some curbs. So setting up for that track is difficult, so you got to take some compromises and spots but for me I always like flowing the car." (0:34 onwards)

"So it's a lot of fun but ultimately it's a track that requires a lot of bravery, and there's not much room for error either, so um not much runoff, but that's what why we enjoy it."

The championship standings that can change over the weekend

While Alex Palou leads the championship standings with a 34-point deficit over Kyle Kirkwood and would have to suffer a torrid race weekend for anyone to overtake him at Alabama, the same cannot be said for other drivers. A 10-point margin covers the third to fifth spot in the championship table, suggesting a highly volatile nature of the pecking order.

Moreover, this trend follows with the top-10 drivers, which include many Team Penske and Andretti drivers that have not had a great start to the season in the first third of the year. Possibly pointing towards a shuffle in the positions.

Three Predictions for the IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin will complete a three-peat at the Alabama Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Getting the big fish out of the sea, the three-peat chatter has even reached the Alabama paddock. Scott McLaughlin has won the two previous iterations of the Grand Prix, and a victory at this year's race would help him achieve the feat.

Team Penske has been the strongest team at the circuit, winning eight of the 14 races held so far, and the 31-year-old could get this achievement under his belt, and possibly make him the third different race winner this season.

Pato O'Ward's return to the rostrum

Though Pato O'Ward has climbed the podium only once this season, he has showcased exemplary performance behind the wheel of the Arrow McLaren on multiple occasions. This helps him make a strong contender for the podium amid a tight field at the sharp end.

Pato O'Ward at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

On the other hand, the Mexican driver has been a previous winner at the track and would like to do everything to trouble the leader to get a victory of his own.

Felix Rosenqvist's strong run of performances likely to continue in Alabama

While the fans might remain fixated on the front of the field, one driver has often dragged his car into podium contention this season, Felix Rosenqvist. The Swede has finished inside the top 10 at every race this season and remains a threat to big teams for snatching away crucial points.

The 33-year-old is bringing spotlight to Meyer Shank Racing, and if something dazzling happens in the coming few races, Rosenqvist will be ready to step in and take home a big result.

