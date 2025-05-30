2025 IndyCar Detroit GP: Preview and predictions as Penske eyes comeback

The 2025 Indy 500 is done and dusted, with the drivers now focusing on the upcoming IndyCar race in Detroit. The teams will be moving to the city of Detroit, Michigan, to race around the 1.645-mile street circuit. All the participants will revert to the street/road course setup.

The IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, June 1, with the weekend beginning on May 30 with the first practice session. May 31 will see the second practice session and the qualifying session to set the grid for the race on Sunday.

With the teams reaching the circuit for the race weekend beginning Friday, let's take a look at what the fans can expect from the Detroit GP.

2025 IndyCar Detroit GP: Full Preview

Street race around the 1.645-mile circuit in Detroit

The Detroit Grand Prix first took place as an F1 race in 1982. In 1989, the Detroit GP was taken over by CART (now IndyCar) and held around the Renaissance Center, later relocating to Belle Isle in 1992. In 2001, the race was removed from the calendar.

With the Indy Racing League (IRL) and Champ Car World Series merging to become IndyCar, the Detroit GP was revived in 2007. Since 2012, the race has taken place as the race weekend that follows the Indy 500. The current race takes place next to the Detroit River.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear at Belle Isle Park - Source: Getty

The circuit consists of nine turns, most of which are slow 90⁰ corners. The race begins on Franklin St, followed by two slow left-hand corners, which bring the cars to the longest straight on the circuit. The straight is set up on Jefferson Avenue before a tight hairpin-like left corner with a double apex.

The circuit takes the cars along the tight-technical section from Turns 4-7. The cars follow the small straight alongside the river walk before the slow left and right corners of eight & nine, which bring them back to the finish line.

The tight and twisty circuit leads to an action-packed race

The circuit consists of only nine corners and is just 1.6 miles in length. The race is 100 laps long, with most of the action taking place along the back straight. However, with the circuit being as tight as it is, the overtaking can sometimes lead to crashes and cautions.

Predictions for the 2025 IndyCar Detroit GP

Team Penske to bounce back after Indy 500 setback

Team Penske faced a major setback at the Indy 500. Scott McLaughlin crashed before the Top 12 qualifying, Josef Newgarden and Will Power were withdrawn, and penalties sent them back to the grid.

During the race, McLaughlin crashed on the warm-up laps. Josef Newgarden, who made his way into the Top 10 from the back of the grid, faced a fuel system issue and had to retire from the race. Will Power finished outside the Top 10 in P16.

AUTO: MAY 25 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

As per the latest reports, Team Penske will continue with the race engineers for the Indy 500 after all three race engineers, including Tim Cindric, were fired following the attenuator controversy.

The team will look to bounce back and has shown pace at the circuits, but has been unable to convert it into good results.

Alex Palou to continue his dominance

Alex Palou has kicked off his title defense with five wins in the first six races, including the Indy 500 win. The only race that Palou did not win was the Long Beach GP, where he finished in P2. The Spaniard has looked unstoppable in the #10 CGR and is arguably the favorite to win the race.

