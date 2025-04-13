2025 IndyCar Long Beach GP: Preview and Predictions

IndyCar returns to action at Long Beach, two weeks after the maiden points-paying event at the Thermal Club. With the qualifying for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach done and dusted, this article takes a look at some of the major stories leading into the event, and lastly, the predictions for the race.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the Long Beach Grand Prix. The 90-lap event, which sees an increase of 9.84 miles in the race's length in comparison to last year, will be the third of the season as the racing carnival takes itself to the Long Beach Street Circuit in California.

The race, which originally began as a Formula 1 event, remains the most prestigious and oldest IndyCar event of the season after the Indy 500. And the 50th anniversary of the same adds to the charm of the upcoming event.

With that in mind, who are the frontrunners for the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach? This article analyzes the top five favorites who could make a run for the gold this weekend.

Alex Palou

Reigning three-time champion Alex Palou remains the unquestionable pick when it comes to naming out a driver who could emerge victorious in the upcoming race. Palou, while not yet a winner at Long Beach, has eight podium finishes and 13 top six finishes at street courses, having secured third-place at Long Beach last season.

Add that to the fact that the Spaniard has kicked off his campaign all guns blazing, Alex Palou remains one of the favorites to make it three in a row in Long Beach. He has two wins in two races so far this season.

Scott Dixon

One of the all-time greats who continues to go strong, Palou's Chip Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon enters the race as the defending champion. 2024 saw the Kiwi icon win his second Grand Prix of Long Beach in his career, with the first one coming in 2015.

Dixon's 2025 campaign has also been off to a strong start with a runner-up finish in the season-opener. With four wins in his last 15 street course races, the 44-year-old driver certainly remains one to watch out for at Long Beach.

Kyle Kirkwood

With Andretti Global yet to open its count for victories this season, Kyle Kirkwood could very well get the team back to winning ways at Long Beach. The 26-year-old pilots the No. 27 for Andretti, the same car that won half of the last six events at the iconic venue.

Add the fact that Kirkwood himself has experience winning the 2023 edition of the race, the Florida native could once again be among the favorites to win it all at Long Beach. He notably has kicked off his 2025 campaign on a respectable note as well, finishing fifth and eighth in the two races in St Petersburg and Thermal. He will also start the race on pole.

Honorable mentions

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power showcased promise during the practice session ahead of the Acura Grand Prix. He recorded a top time of 1:07.32 seconds, .3 faster than former Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Felix Rosenqvist is another name who could put forth a strong challenge for the win at Long Beach. He has showcased promise during the last few street races of his career, including a seventh-place finish in St Petersburg this season.

Alexander Rossi of Ed Carpenter Racing and Team Penske star Josef Newgarden are also names to keep an eye on during the race. Both Rossi and Newgarden are precious victors at the venue, and could impress during the 2025 IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

