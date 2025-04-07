2025 IndyCar Long Beach GP schedule: Where to watch and timings

With the 2025 IndyCar season already having two races under the belt, the 27-car grid dawns upon the third fixture on the calendar. The Grand Prix is scheduled for April 13, with the race weekend setting off on Friday, April 11.
In the two races held so far, Alex Palou has led the 27-car grid off with a massive advantage in the championship standings. The reigning champion looks to another win to extend the delta to second place in the interim championship table.
Meanwhile, Team Penske has had a torrid start to the 2025 season. The Mooresville-based squad lost a potential race victory at the season opener due to an early caution. The misfortune continued into the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend, where the team suffered a three-way knockout in the first qualifying phase.
With all the action that has gone down in March, myriad storylines could further develop at the 2025 Long Beach Grand Prix as teams look for further glory, while some look for their redemption.
Everything you need to know about the 2025 IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix schedule
Friday, April 11
Practice 1: 6:00 PM ET
Saturday, April 12
Practice 2: 11:30 AM ET
Qualifications: 2:30 PM ET
Sunday, April 13
Warmup: noon ET
What time will the race start?
Sunday, April 13: 4:30 PM ET
This year's race will mark the 50th anniversary of the fabled event and will be hosted alongside the IMSA race weekend. Felix Rosenqvist had started the 2024 race on pole but finished the event down in ninth. Meanwhile, six-time champion Scott Dixon won the race after starting on the fourth row.
With the 2025 edition slated to be the ground of the clash of championship titans, fans will be excited for the golden jubilee race.
Where to watch the 2025 IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix
FOX Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the 17-race calendar in the United States. Meanwhile, fans worldwide can access various platforms to stream the race by converting the timings to their time zones.
The IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix will be broadcast live on the following platforms worldwide:
- United States of America: FOX
- United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports
- Mexico: ESPN
- Canada: TNS & TNS+
- Brazil: TV Cultura
- Australia: Stan Sports
- Germany: Sky Sports
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
- Italy: Sky Italia
- Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN & Canal+
- Japan: Gaora Sports
For the nations not listed above, IndyCar Live will broadcast the race live to most of the remaining countries, including India, South Korea, Greece, etc. The catalogue of all the broadcasters and every continent is available on IndyCar.com.