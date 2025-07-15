2025 IndyCar Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto schedule: Where to watch, timings, and everything you need to know

IndyCar heads to Ontario, Canada, this weekend from July 18 to 20 for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. The series wrapped up an unpredictable double-header at Iowa on Sunday, July 13, with unlikely heroes shining at Iowa Speedway.

Team Penske finally found its footing in Race 1, with Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin securing a 2-3-4. Pato O'Ward won the race to give Chevrolet its first win of the season in 11 races. However, Honda struck back fiercely in Race 2, as Alex Palou won from pole to lead an all-Honda podium, with teammate Scott Dixon in P2 and MSR's Marcus Armstrong in P3.

Penske's run of bad luck didn't entirely come to an end. In Race 2, McLaughlin got collected by a spinning Devlin DeFrancesco, Power had an engine failure, and two ill-timed cautions pushed Newgarden from the lead to the midpack twice.

Pato O'Ward celebrates after winning Race 1 of IndyCar's 2025 double-header at Iowa Speedway - Source: Getty

Conor Daly was the bravest driver in both races, setting an example for his rivals by being the first to take the risky high line for some sensational overtakes. However, he fell victim to the unexpected cautions as well.

Though Arrow McLaren won its first race of the season on Saturday, Nolan Siegel's crash in the closing stages proved costly. He had a mild concussion, and IndyCar's medical team didn't clear him to race in Race 2 on Sunday.

That is the only lingering storyline going into the Toronto race weekend. The medical team will reevaluate him on Thursday, July 17, and decide whether the 20-year-old would be fit to race on the streets of Toronto. Arrow McLaren has signed Linus Lundqvist, the 2024 IndyCar Rookie of the Year, as a reserve driver for the weekend in case Siegel isn't cleared.

Let's take a look at what the full schedule for the three-day Toronto race weekend looks like.

Full schedule and session timings for 2025 Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

IndyCar's weekend at Toronto begins with a sole practice session on Friday on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit. Saturday entails Practice 2 and the qualifying session. On Sunday, the series will have a warmup session in the morning, followed by the 90-lap race coverage beginning at noon.

Here are the session timings for all three days:

Friday, July 18

Practice 1 - 3 pm ET

Saturday, July 19

Practice 2 - 10:30 am ET

Qualifying - 2:30 pm ET

Sunday, July 20

Warmup - 8:30 am ET

Race - 12:00 pm ET

Where to watch the 2025 IndyCar race in Toronto: TV Channel and streaming options

FOX will broadcast the entire three-day Toronto race weekend across its three channels in the US. The Friday practice session will be broadcast on FS2, followed by Saturday's practice and qualifying on FS1. The race on Sunday will be broadcast on FOX, like every other weekend.

For non-US viewers, here is a country-wise list of where fans can watch the race:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If you don't find your country in this list, check out IndyCar's site for an exhaustive list of international broadcasters. Alternatively, fans can also stream the race on the series' official platform - indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

