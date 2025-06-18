2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America: Full schedule, where to watch, and all you need to know

Kyle Kirkwood won the IndyCar race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, and the teams are now moving to Wisconsin for the upcoming race, i.e., the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. The race weekend takes place from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22.
The Teams will revert to the street spec of the IndyCar after the oval race at the WWTR. Detroit GP was the last street race that took place on the IndyCar calendar, with Andretti Global star Kyle Kirkwood coming out on top.
The race will take place at the 4.048-mile-long Grand Prix course at Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Road America is a 14-turn permanent track facility with a balanced track layout consisting of two long straights and low, medium, and high-speed corners.
The track first featured on the CART/Champ Car calendar in 1982 and continued to be the calendar for the next 25 years (except for 2005). Following the IRL and Champ Car’s merger, the circuit was removed from the IndyCar calendar in 2008.
However, the circuit made a comeback in 2016 when it made its IndyCar debut. The permanent circuit has since then been a consistent part of the IndyCar calendar. Will Power was the race winner of the 2024 race at Road America.
Since being added back to the calendar, Chip Ganassi Racing has been the most successful team around the circuit with 5 wins to their name. Team Penske has four wins, and Andretti Global has one. Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, and Scott Dixon, all four drivers, have two wins each to their name.
Will Power won the 2024 race at Road America while Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin finished just behind him, making it an all-Team Penske podium. Let's have a look at the schedule for the IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.
Full Schedule for the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
The race weekend begins with the first practice session on June 20. The second practice will take place on June 21, followed by the all-important qualifying session to set the grid. The race will take place on Sunday, June 22. Here's a detailed timing breakdown of the sessions
Practice 1
Friday, June 20: 4:30 PM Eastern Time; 3:30 PM Local Time (CST)
Practice 2
Saturday, June 21: 11:00 AM Eastern Time; 10:00 AM Local Time (CST)
Qualifying
Saturday, June 21: 2:30 PM Eastern Time; 1:30 PM Local Time (CST)
Pre-race warm-up
Sunday, June 22: 10:00 AM Eastern Time; 9:00 AM Local Time (CST)
IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Main Race
Sunday, June 22: 1:30 PM Eastern Time; 12:30 PM Local Time (CST)
Where to watch the 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
USA: FOX
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Australia: Stan Sport
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Spain: Movistar+
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Middle East: IndyCar LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky Sport
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: IndyCar LIVE
Japan: Gaora Sports
Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
The race will also be streamed on IndyCar's app and website, requiring a subscription.
