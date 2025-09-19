2026 IndyCar driver market updates: Conor Daly to AJ Foyt and Rinus Veekay to Juncos Hollinger?

The 2025 IndyCar season ended less than three weeks ago, and the Silly season is in full swing, with multiple major announcements already being made by the top teams. However, the transfer market is far from over, with reports suggesting at least a couple more major moves involving Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly.

The transfer market after the 2025 season was expected to be a busy one with Will Power's Team Penske contract in the balance since the start of the season. Many drivers came out and suggested that a lot depended on whether the Australian continued with Penske or moved.

Just a couple of days after the season ended, Will Power announced his exit from the team, and the very next day, announced that he will be joining Andretti Global, as Colton Herta joined Cadillac's F1 programme. At the same time, confirmation of Rinus VeeKay leaving Dale Coyne Racing also came. David Malukas had been suspected as Power's replacement, and the same was announced a couple of weeks after the Australian’s exit.

Malukas’ move has left a seat available at AJ Foyt Racing, VeeKay has left a seat available at DCR, Conor Daly reportedly only had a one-year contract with Juncos Hollinger Racing, and is currently without a confirmed seat for 2026. Let's see how things might play out and the latest updates.

Rinus VeeKay's suspected IndyCar move to AJ Foyt Racing is off the table; a possible move to Juncos Hollinger Racing

Rinus VeeKay raced with ECR for multiple years before the team sacked him at the end of 2024, and then DCR gave him the opportunity for 2025. However, as VeeKay’s exit from Ed Carpenter Racing was confirmed, rumors of the Dutchman joining AJ Foyt Racing as David Malukas’ replacement started circling the paddock.

However, as Malukas' move to Team Penske was confirmed, IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett came out and suggested that VeeKay's suspected move to AJ Foyt Racing is off the table.

“Despite hearing positive things about Rinus VeeKay being on his way to the Penske-affiliated program, I’ve had confirmation it isn’t happening,” wrote Pruett (via Racer)

With DCR and AFR out of the question for VeeKay, only Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing are the two teams left with a seat. Reports suggest that JHR has an interest in VeeKay, Linus Lundqvist, and is even considering re-signing Daly.

Conor Daly might replace David Malukas at AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing reportedly needs a sponsor or a driver who can bring in the sponsorship for the #4 Chevrolet. For the 2025 season, Team Penske alliance and David Malukas covered the same. This leaves AFR in the situation with Jacob Abel and Conor Daly being the two possible replacements.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

Daly had sponsorship issues with its sponsor, Polkadot, for the 2025 IndyCar season funding. However, Daly impressed with his oval performances this year and has showcased that he is a fast driver. If AFR can find a sponsorship for the #4 Chevrolet or Daly is able to find a full-season sponsor, the IndyCar veteran can join the team.

As per Marshall Pruett’s report, Conor Daly is reportedly in conversation at AFR as Malukas' replacement.

Devlin DeFrancesco’s contract situation at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Devlin DeFrancesco had a contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2026 season. However, reports suggest that there were performance-based clauses in his contract. DeFrancesco finished second last in the 2025 IndyCar standings, suggesting that the performance-based clauses weren't met.

If Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing opts, they can replace DeFrancesco with the drivers available on the market. However, there aren't any reports of RLL being in conversation with the drivers available in the market.

