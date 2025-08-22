3 biggest threats to Alex Palou in the 2026 IndyCar season

Alex Palou won the 2025 IndyCar championship at the Grand Prix of Portland with two rounds left in the season. The Spaniard became a four-time champion and equalled Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti's record.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has looked unstoppable this season with 8 wins in the season so far. Team owner Chip Ganassi came out earlier this season and suggested that Palou is only getting better. With the same chassis and engine continuing into the next season, Alex Palou is looking unstoppable.

However, there have been drivers who have competed with Palou to some extent. Let's have a look at the three biggest threats to Alex Palou in the 2026 IndyCar season.

#3 Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin was one of the favourites coming into the 2025 IndyCar season. However, Team Penske underperformed during the current season. Although the cars had pace, either unforced errors, mechanical issues, or bad strategic decisions have led to poor results. The Indy 500 was affected by the attenuator scandal. McLaughlin crashed on the warm-up laps at the Indy 500.

The firing of the three senior Penske members, including Tim Cindric, also affected the team's season. Although Will Power has been the better-performing Team Penske driver this season, and the only one with a win, his contract for the 2026 season isn't guaranteed. If Penske are able to iron out the issue for 2026, Scott McLaughlin will be a contender for Alex Palou next season.

#2 Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, despite being the oldest driver on the grid, is also the most experienced and the one with the most championships on the current grid. While Dixon has not been able to challenge Alex Palou in the same machinery this season, he has been there or thereabouts.

While Dixon has been able to match the race pace of Palou, what the Kiwi driver lacks is the tire management and the one-lap pace. If the six-time champion can improve his qualifying, he can challenge his teammate for the next season.

#1 Pato O'Ward

The Arrow McLaren star had a slower start to the 2025 season compared to Alex Palou. Pato O'Ward struggled to get the alternate tires working, which hindered his progress in the qualifying, leading to a sub-optimal starting position. However, coming into the business end of the season, O'Ward was the only driver challenging Palou for the title.

Had it not been for the electrical issue for Pato O'Ward while being in the effective lead of the Grand Prix of Portland, the championship fight would've dragged on for at least another race. If O'Ward can work out the tire struggles, he will challenge the Chip Ganassi Racing driver for the 2026 title.

